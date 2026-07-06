Prime Minister Modi is visiting Indonesia from July 6-8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto to review cooperation across key sectors. This marks his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.
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WATCH: Indonesian Air Force Fighter Jets Escort PM Modi's Plane Into Jakarta
PM Modi arrived in Jakarta on a three-day visit, with his aircraft escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets. He was welcomed by President Subianto and will hold bilateral talks.
- Prime Minister Modi received ceremonial welcome, escorted by Indonesian jets.
- PM Modi holds talks, addresses diaspora, visits historic temple.
- Indian community and businesses anticipate strengthened bilateral ties.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of PM Modi's visit to Indonesia?
What are the key activities PM Modi will undertake during his visit?
During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Prabowo Subianto and address the Indian diaspora in Jakarta. He will also visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex.
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