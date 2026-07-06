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English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: Indonesian Air Force Fighter Jets Escort PM Modi's Plane Into Jakarta

WATCH: Indonesian Air Force Fighter Jets Escort PM Modi's Plane Into Jakarta

PM Modi arrived in Jakarta on a three-day visit, with his aircraft escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets. He was welcomed by President Subianto and will hold bilateral talks.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi received ceremonial welcome, escorted by Indonesian jets.
  • PM Modi holds talks, addresses diaspora, visits historic temple.
  • Indian community and businesses anticipate strengthened bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta on Sunday for a three-day visit to Indonesia, receiving a ceremonial welcome led by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. In a special gesture, fighter jets of the Indonesian Air Force escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft after it entered the country's airspace.

Watch the moment PM Modi's plane was escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets before landing in Jakarta.

Following his arrival, PM Modi witnessed a traditional cultural performance at the airport before beginning his official engagements.

The Prime Minister is visiting Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This marks his fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Prabowo to review cooperation across key sectors. He is also scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Jakarta and visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, underscoring the deep civilisational ties between the two nations.

Also Read: NIA Names LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed As Accused In Pahalgam Terror Attack Supplementary Chargesheet

Indian Diaspora Looks Forward To PM Modi's Visit

Members of the Indian community in Indonesia expressed excitement over the Prime Minister's visit. Vinod Srinivasan, CEO of Jayata Consulting and Honorary Secretary of the India-Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, said both countries are exploring new opportunities in healthcare, agriculture, information technology, talent development and sustainability.

"There are significant collaboration opportunities, particularly in healthcare, agriculture and IT. Indonesia is also moving towards a more sustainable future, and India's experience offers valuable lessons," he said.

Srinivasan added that PM Modi's visit has generated widespread enthusiasm among both the Indian diaspora and Indonesians.

Business Community Sees Stronger Partnership

Shailendra Halbe, APAC Head of Kirloskar Oil Engines, said business ties between the two countries have strengthened considerably over the years, with growing cooperation in power generation, agriculture and data centres.

"We are excited to welcome Modi ji. The energy around the visit is amazing, and everyone is looking forward to the community event," he said.

Also Read: Pakistan Air Force Intelligence Officer, Linked To Afghan Strikes, Shot Dead In Islamabad

Despite global economic uncertainties, Halbe noted that Indonesia's large domestic market and economic resilience continue to make it an attractive partner for Indian businesses.

Before You Go

Big Update: Confusion Over Champat Rai’s Arrival as High-Stakes Session Set to Begin

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of PM Modi's visit to Indonesia?

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Indonesia from July 6-8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto to review cooperation across key sectors. This marks his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

What are the key activities PM Modi will undertake during his visit?

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Prabowo Subianto and address the Indian diaspora in Jakarta. He will also visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia PM Modi PM Modi In Indonesia President Subianto
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