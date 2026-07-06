WATCH: Indonesian Air Force Fighter Jets Escort PM Modi's Plane Into Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta on Sunday for a three-day visit to Indonesia, receiving a ceremonial welcome led by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. In a special gesture, fighter jets of the Indonesian Air Force escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft after it entered the country's airspace.

Watch the moment PM Modi's plane was escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets before landing in Jakarta.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi just landed in Jakarta. He was accorded a warm welcome by Indonesia.



President Prabowo Subianto welcomed him at the airport.



Fighter jets from the Indonesia Air Force accompanied PM’s plane from the time PM entered their air space. pic.twitter.com/B4DOAn6w4j — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Following his arrival, PM Modi witnessed a traditional cultural performance at the airport before beginning his official engagements.

The Prime Minister is visiting Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This marks his fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Prabowo to review cooperation across key sectors. He is also scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Jakarta and visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, underscoring the deep civilisational ties between the two nations.

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Indian Diaspora Looks Forward To PM Modi's Visit

Members of the Indian community in Indonesia expressed excitement over the Prime Minister's visit. Vinod Srinivasan, CEO of Jayata Consulting and Honorary Secretary of the India-Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, said both countries are exploring new opportunities in healthcare, agriculture, information technology, talent development and sustainability.

"There are significant collaboration opportunities, particularly in healthcare, agriculture and IT. Indonesia is also moving towards a more sustainable future, and India's experience offers valuable lessons," he said.

Srinivasan added that PM Modi's visit has generated widespread enthusiasm among both the Indian diaspora and Indonesians.

Business Community Sees Stronger Partnership

Shailendra Halbe, APAC Head of Kirloskar Oil Engines, said business ties between the two countries have strengthened considerably over the years, with growing cooperation in power generation, agriculture and data centres.

"We are excited to welcome Modi ji. The energy around the visit is amazing, and everyone is looking forward to the community event," he said.

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Despite global economic uncertainties, Halbe noted that Indonesia's large domestic market and economic resilience continue to make it an attractive partner for Indian businesses.