'We Are Going To Win One Way Or Other': Trump Warns Iran Amid Khamenei Funeral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump warned Iran: deal or decisive military action.

US will ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Tehran must either reach a deal with Washington or face decisive military action. His remarks came as Iran continues a multi-day state funeral for its slain Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the US would achieve its objectives "one way or the other," while making it clear that he still prefers a negotiated settlement.

"We're going to win one way or the other. We're going to either make a deal or we're going to finish the job—and it won't be tough to finish the job," Trump said.

#WATCH | On Iran, US President Donald Trump says, "...We are going to win one way or the other. We're either going to make a deal, or we're going to finish the job..I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to affect 91 million people. We can knock down their bridges in one… pic.twitter.com/XDpKREEQZH — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Trump Ensures Iran Would Not Acquire Nuclear Weapons

Reiterating Washington's position on Iran's nuclear programme, Trump said the United States would ensure Tehran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

"Oil is now at a level that, I think, is even lower on a barrel basis than it was before we started. We've gotten concessions, and they have to hold those concessions, but there'll be no nuclear weapon. We're going to be getting the, as I call it, the dust; the enriched material—nuclear dust," he said.

Trump also dismissed speculation that the US is pursuing regime change in Iran, saying that is not Washington's objective, according to Reuters.

Trump On FIFA Red Card Controversy

During the interaction, Trump also spoke about a conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding the controversial red card shown to US forward Folarin Balogun.

Trump said he had requested a review because he believed the incident did not warrant a foul.

BREAKING: President Trump reveals the details of his conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the controversial red card call on star American player Folarin Balogun.



"All I did was ask for a review because I didn't think it was a foul. And, you know, again, I'm… pic.twitter.com/MD5Q9t44th — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 6, 2026

"All I did was ask for a review because I didn't think it was a foul. I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled," he said.

He added that FIFA ultimately made the right decision, while criticising the referee's initial call.

"I think they made a really brilliant decision. I think the referee's call was horrible. Nobody talks about the referee's decision to red card; they only talk about the red card itself," Trump said.