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English NewsNewsSiddaramaiah Announces He Will Not Contest 2028 Karnataka Assembly Election. Here's Why

Siddaramaiah Announces He Will Not Contest 2028 Karnataka Assembly Election. Here's Why

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said he will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections, citing age, poor health and corruption in politics. He, however, vowed to remain active in public service.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former CM Siddaramaiah announced non-contest for 2028 elections.
  • He cited his age, declining health, and political corruption.
  • Siddaramaiah will remain active in public life, serving citizens.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, citing his age, declining health and growing corruption in politics.

Making the announcement in a post on X and later while addressing a private event in K.R. Pet in Mandya district, Siddaramaiah said he has decided to step away from electoral politics but will remain active in public life.

"I will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections. I am now 79 years old. Our government still has one-and-a-half years left in its tenure. By then, I will be 81 or 82 years old. My health is no longer what it used to be, and I can no longer work with the same energy and enthusiasm," he said.

'Politics Has Become Corrupt'

Siddaramaiah said the current political environment had influenced his decision to retire from contesting elections.

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"Politics has become corrupt today. That is why I will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will continue to remain active in politics and raise my voice for the people," he said.

Referring to his Varuna Assembly constituency, Siddaramaiah said many supporters had urged him to contest again, but he had made up his mind.

"The people of Varuna are requesting me to contest once more, but I have decided not to fight any more elections. Earlier, people from the constituency used to support us financially and ensured our victory. That is no longer the situation today," he said.

'No Place Left For Honest Politics'

The Congress veteran said the nature of elections had changed significantly over the years.

"There was a time when people supported candidates. Now, if we want to contest elections, we have to pay people. Politics has become completely corrupt. There is no place left for honest politics. Looking at this environment, I have decided not to contest elections in the future," he said.

Siddaramaiah said he would turn 82 by 2028, marking 50 years in public life since beginning his political journey as a Taluk Board member in 1978.

"I have seen both victory and defeat. But I am satisfied that I never worked against the principles I believed in and never betrayed my conscience," he said.

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Thanking the people of Karnataka for their support over the past five decades, Siddaramaiah said he would continue to dedicate the rest of his life to public service.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What announcement did Siddaramaiah make recently?

Siddaramaiah announced he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections. He cited age, declining health, and political corruption as his reasons.

What reasons did Siddaramaiah give for not contesting elections?

He cited his age, declining health, and the growing corruption within politics. He feels he can no longer work with the same energy and enthusiasm.

Will Siddaramaiah completely withdraw from public life?

No, he stated he will remain active in public life, despite stepping away from electoral politics. He plans to continue raising his voice for the people.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Politics SIddaramaiah 2028 Karnataka Assembly Polls
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