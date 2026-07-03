Heavy Rain Continue To Batter Mumbai For Third Straight Day, Local Train Services Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai experiences third consecutive day of heavy rainfall.

Widespread waterlogging and significant local train delays observed.

Andheri subway briefly closed by waterlogging, then reopened.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with intense showers lashing the city, its eastern and western suburbs, and South Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast played out as expected, with rain continuing across several parts of the financial capital.

The persistent downpour has led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, prompting authorities to urge residents to exercise caution while travelling. Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures have prevailed across the city following two days of continuous rainfall.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall over the next few hours, with isolated areas likely to receive very heavy showers. Officials have advised Mumbaikars to remain alert as weather conditions are expected to persist through the day.

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Heavy Rain Pounds Mumbai and Western Suburbs

Heavy rain has continued since midnight across Mumbai and its western suburbs. Areas including Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Bandra have been witnessing steady rainfall since the early hours.

Several low-lying pockets in the suburbs have started experiencing waterlogging due to the continuous showers. Authorities have warned that if the rain continues at the current intensity, thousands of office-goers travelling during the morning rush could face disruptions.

With the rain showing little sign of easing, civic agencies are closely monitoring the situation and urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

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Local Train Services Delayed by Rain

The overnight rainfall has affected Mumbai's suburban rail network, causing delays on multiple routes.

Local trains on the Central and Harbour lines are running around 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, while services on the Western line are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes.

Road traffic, however, has not been significantly affected so far, with vehicular movement continuing across most parts of the city.

Andheri Subway Reopens After Waterlogging

Heavy rainfall led to nearly two feet of water accumulating inside the Andheri subway, forcing authorities to temporarily suspend traffic as a precautionary measure.

Pumping operations were launched on a war footing, and the situation gradually improved as the water level receded.

Following the clearance of accumulated water, the Andheri subway has now been reopened, and vehicular movement has resumed.