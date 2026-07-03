Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Temperatures remain below normal; IMD advises safety precautions.

After enduring an intense heatwave through June, residents of Delhi-NCR have finally begun experiencing the much-needed monsoon relief, with cloudy skies and intermittent showers bringing down temperatures across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Friday. The weather department has also forecast that rainy conditions are likely to persist across the region over the next three days.

Although the southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi around five days later than its usual schedule this year, cloudy skies and intermittent showers have led to a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Rain was recorded in parts of Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad on Thursday, while Delhi remained overcast with fresh spells of rain expected through the day.

Yellow Alert Issued For Friday; Rain Likely For Next Three Days

According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over the next three days.

The weather department has also said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into the North Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, as well as additional areas of Rajasthan over the next two to three days.

Residents can expect cooler conditions as rainfall activity continues across the region.

Temperatures To Stay Below Normal

Weather data released by the IMD showed that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

Humidity levels remained high, ranging from 61 per cent to 95 per cent, reflecting the prevailing monsoon conditions.

The IMD has forecast a further decline of around 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next four days, with daytime temperatures expected to remain between 33 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

IMD Issues Safety Advisory

In view of the changing weather conditions, the IMD has advised residents to remain cautious, noting that sudden weather fluctuations may affect health.

The department has urged residents to avoid open spaces during lightning activity, refrain from taking shelter under trees, stay away from waterlogged areas and check traffic updates before travelling, as heavy rain could affect road conditions in parts of Delhi-NCR.