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English NewsCitiesMumbai Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert; 1 Killed, Schools Shut, Metro Hit: Top Updates

Mumbai Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert; 1 Killed, Schools Shut, Metro Hit: Top Updates

The BMC reported more than 91 tree fall incidents, metro services were partially disrupted, schools and colleges were shut for the afternoon shift amid heavy rain in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Metro services disrupted; woman died from electrocution in Thane.

Heavy rain and gusty winds continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday, disrupting public transport and civic services, damaging infrastructure. This prompted authorities to issue a fresh advisory asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

Schools And Colleges Shut For Afternoon Shift

In view of the weather warning and student safety, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for the afternoon shift in all schools and colleges across Mumbai on July 4.

The civic body also appealed to citizens to avoid non-essential travel and and step out only in case of emergencies.

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91 Tree Falls, 30 Short Circuits Reported

The BMC said the city witnessed widespread rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours. More than 91 complaints of fallen trees or branches were received, while around 30 incidents of short circuits were reported.

Authorities also recorded 19 incidents involving wall collapses and waterlogging, with civic teams deployed to clear debris and restore normalcy.

Metro Services Affected On Line 2A

Metro services on Mumbai Metro Line 2A were partially disrupted due to a technical issue between Dahisar East and Kandarpada stations.

While services between Andheri West and Dahanukarwadi are operating normally, trains between Dahanukarwadi and Dahisar East are running on a single track in both directions.

Metro authorities said services have not been suspended entirely, although commuters may experience minor delays as technical teams work to restore normal operations.

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Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Thane

In neighbouring Thane district, a 35-year-old woman died after she reportedly slipped near a power transformer during heavy rain and came into contact with a live electrical wire, police said.

The incident has renewed concerns over electrical safety during the ongoing monsoon season.

With heavy rainfall expected to persist, authorities have advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas, damaged structures and exposed electrical installations. Emergency services remain on high alert as Mumbai braces for more intense rain in the coming hours.

Frequently Asked Questions

What safety advice have authorities given to residents?

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid non-essential travel, and avoid waterlogged areas. They also advised staying away from damaged structures and exposed electrical installations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rain Mumbai Monsoon IMD MUMBAI
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