After Ayodhya, Donation Theft Claims Rock Badrinath Temple; Trust Orders Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BKTC launched inquiry into alleged Badrinath Dham donation irregularities.

Bhairav Sena accused an employee of financial mismanagement of funds.

Committee examining staff, CCTV footage, ensuring strict action if proven.

Probe follows Ayodhya Ram Temple donation controversy, seeking transparency.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has launched an inquiry into allegations of financial irregularities involving offerings made at Badrinath Dham, amid heightened public attention on the management of temple donations across India.

The decision comes as authorities face increasing demands for transparency following the controversy surrounding alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. BKTC officials have said the investigation will examine the allegations thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken if any wrongdoing is established.

BKTC Forms Inquiry Panel

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said on Friday that the committee had taken allegations circulating on social media seriously and had constituted a panel to conduct an impartial investigation.

According to Dwivedi, explanations have already been sought from the employees concerned, and the inquiry will determine whether there was any misuse of temple offerings.

He also stressed that the committee would not hesitate to act if the allegations are substantiated, assuring devotees that accountability would be maintained throughout the process.

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Allegations Raised By Bhairav Sena

The controversy was triggered after the Bhairav Sena accused the temple administration of financial irregularities linked to the handling of donations. The organisation alleged that an employee associated with the BKTC chairman had been involved in the alleged misuse of funds.

Responding to the claims, Dwivedi denied reports describing the individual as his "personal secretary." He clarified that the employee is a government staff member who had earlier served as a personal assistant to three previous BKTC chairmen and was not appointed in a personal capacity.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Ranghar said notices were being issued to staff members who were on duty during the period under scrutiny. He added that CCTV footage from the temple premises would also be examined to help establish the facts and ensure the inquiry remains transparent.

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Probe Comes Amid Ayodhya Donation Controversy

The developments at Badrinath come against the backdrop of an ongoing controversy involving donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya case has drawn national attention after allegations surfaced regarding the handling of large quantities of donated wealth, including around 70 kg of silver, 1,250 kg of gold and Rs 200 crore in cash. Former temple trust general secretary Champat Rai resigned after a Special Investigation Team began probing the alleged theft, while lawyers in Ayodhya are preparing to seek registration of an FIR against him.

Although the two matters are unrelated, the timing of the Badrinath inquiry has added to the broader debate over financial oversight and transparency in the administration of major religious institutions.

Committee Assures Strict Action

Reiterating the committee's commitment to maintaining public trust, Dwivedi said the investigation would be conducted fairly and without prejudice.

He said that if any employee is found responsible for financial misconduct, strict and effective action will be taken in accordance with the applicable rules. The committee has maintained that the inquiry is intended to establish the facts and reassure devotees that temple offerings are being managed with accountability and transparency.