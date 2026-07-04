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English NewsNewsIndiaMissing For 45 Days, Buried Under Bathroom Floor: Agra Woman Confesses To Killing Husband, Cites Abuse

Missing For 45 Days, Buried Under Bathroom Floor: Agra Woman Confesses To Killing Husband, Cites Abuse

A man missing for 45 days in Agra was found buried beneath his home's bathroom floor after his wife allegedly confessed to killing him.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Agra police found skeletal remains under bathroom floor.
  • Victim Surendra Sharma identified; wife confessed to murder.
  • Wife claimed domestic abuse led to killing and burial.

A missing person investigation in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has taken a chilling turn after police recovered skeletal remains buried beneath the bathroom floor of a house, nearly 45 days after a man was reported missing. The victim, identified as Surendra Sharma, was allegedly killed by his wife, Ruby Sharma, who is now in police custody. Investigators claim the accused confessed during questioning, leading officers to excavate the bathroom floor, where the remains were discovered hidden beneath a layer of concrete.

Missing Person Probe Leads To Shocking Discovery

Surendra Sharma had been missing since late May, prompting his family to file a complaint with the Sikandra Police Station. His brother, Anil Sharma, approached the police after Surendra failed to return home, triggering weeks of searches and repeated visits to the family's residence, as per reports.

During the investigation, officers were unaware that the victim's body was allegedly buried inside the house itself.

The breakthrough came on July 3, 2026, when Ruby Sharma allegedly admitted to killing her husband. Acting on her disclosure, police excavated the bathroom floor and recovered skeletal remains, which have been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

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Accused Alleges Years Of Domestic Abuse

According to police, Ruby Sharma told investigators that she had endured years of alleged domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

She claimed Surendra was unemployed, addicted to alcohol and frequently returned home intoxicated before physically assaulting her. Police said Ruby alleged that after another violent confrontation on May 26, she decided to kill him.

Investigators further alleged that she dug a pit beneath the bathroom floor, buried the body and sealed the area with concrete in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amisha confirmed that Ruby Sharma has been arrested and is being questioned further. She said the accused had buried the body beneath the bathroom floor and covered it with concrete to hide the evidence.

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Neighbours Recall Frequent Fights

Residents of Renuka Dham Colony, where the couple had lived for around nine years, described their relationship as strained and said arguments between the two were common.

Neighbour Gaurav Dixit said locals had repeatedly asked Ruby about Surendra after he disappeared, but she allegedly avoided answering questions about his whereabouts.

Police Continue Investigation

Police are continuing their investigation to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding Surendra Sharma's death. The post-mortem examination of the recovered skeletal remains is expected to provide further clarity on how he died.

Ruby Sharma remains in custody and is facing murder charges as investigators gather additional evidence in the case. Authorities are also examining all circumstances surrounding the incident before filing the final chargesheet.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim in this case?

The victim was Surendra Sharma, who was reported missing in late May. His skeletal remains were found buried under the bathroom floor of his house.

Who has been arrested in connection with Surendra Sharma's death?

His wife, Ruby Sharma, has been arrested and is in police custody. She allegedly confessed to killing him.

How was Surendra Sharma's body hidden?

His wife, Ruby Sharma, allegedly dug a pit beneath their bathroom floor, buried his body, and then sealed the area with concrete to conceal the crime.

What was the alleged motive for the killing?

Ruby Sharma claimed she had endured years of alleged domestic violence, with her husband being unemployed, addicted to alcohol, and frequently assaulting her.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Domestic Violence Case Agra Uttar Pradesh Murder Agra Murder Case
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