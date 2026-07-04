Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Agra police found skeletal remains under bathroom floor.

Victim Surendra Sharma identified; wife confessed to murder.

Wife claimed domestic abuse led to killing and burial.

A missing person investigation in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has taken a chilling turn after police recovered skeletal remains buried beneath the bathroom floor of a house, nearly 45 days after a man was reported missing. The victim, identified as Surendra Sharma, was allegedly killed by his wife, Ruby Sharma, who is now in police custody. Investigators claim the accused confessed during questioning, leading officers to excavate the bathroom floor, where the remains were discovered hidden beneath a layer of concrete.

Missing Person Probe Leads To Shocking Discovery

Surendra Sharma had been missing since late May, prompting his family to file a complaint with the Sikandra Police Station. His brother, Anil Sharma, approached the police after Surendra failed to return home, triggering weeks of searches and repeated visits to the family's residence, as per reports.

During the investigation, officers were unaware that the victim's body was allegedly buried inside the house itself.

The breakthrough came on July 3, 2026, when Ruby Sharma allegedly admitted to killing her husband. Acting on her disclosure, police excavated the bathroom floor and recovered skeletal remains, which have been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

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Accused Alleges Years Of Domestic Abuse

According to police, Ruby Sharma told investigators that she had endured years of alleged domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

She claimed Surendra was unemployed, addicted to alcohol and frequently returned home intoxicated before physically assaulting her. Police said Ruby alleged that after another violent confrontation on May 26, she decided to kill him.

Investigators further alleged that she dug a pit beneath the bathroom floor, buried the body and sealed the area with concrete in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amisha confirmed that Ruby Sharma has been arrested and is being questioned further. She said the accused had buried the body beneath the bathroom floor and covered it with concrete to hide the evidence.

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Neighbours Recall Frequent Fights

Residents of Renuka Dham Colony, where the couple had lived for around nine years, described their relationship as strained and said arguments between the two were common.

Neighbour Gaurav Dixit said locals had repeatedly asked Ruby about Surendra after he disappeared, but she allegedly avoided answering questions about his whereabouts.

Police Continue Investigation

Police are continuing their investigation to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding Surendra Sharma's death. The post-mortem examination of the recovered skeletal remains is expected to provide further clarity on how he died.

Ruby Sharma remains in custody and is facing murder charges as investigators gather additional evidence in the case. Authorities are also examining all circumstances surrounding the incident before filing the final chargesheet.