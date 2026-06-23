Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMonsoon To Hit Mumbai Soon Bringing Respite From Heat And Water Woes; IMD Issues Major Forecast

Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Soon Bringing Respite From Heat And Water Woes; IMD Issues Major Forecast

The monsoon has already progressed across additional areas of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD predicts monsoon will advance into Mumbai within 48 hours.
  • Mumbai faces heat, water concerns, awaiting monsoon's arrival.
  • Monsoon already advanced into other parts of Maharashtra, India.
  • Residents anticipate relief as IMD monitors monsoon's progress.

Mumbai’s prolonged wait for the monsoon may soon come to an end, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the city over the next 48 hours.

As the final week of June begins, residents across Mumbai continue to grapple with intense heat and rising discomfort. The delayed arrival of monsoon rains has also heightened concerns over water shortages in several areas, increasing anticipation for the season's onset.

In its latest update, the IMD said the southwest monsoon continued its advance on June 22, covering additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Conditions Favourable for Monsoon Progress

According to the weather department, the northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Alibag, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya and Muzaffarpur.

The IMD stated that atmospheric conditions are expected to remain favourable during the next 48 hours, allowing the monsoon to advance further into Mumbai and the remaining parts of Maharashtra.

A similar progression is also likely across the remaining regions of Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, as meteorologists continue to closely monitor developments.

ALSO READ | Delhi Accident: Father And Two Daughters Fall From Geeta Colony Flyover, Rushed To Hospital

Mumbai Residents Hope for Long-Awaited Relief

The latest forecast has raised hopes among Mumbaikars who have been waiting for consistent rainfall after weeks of hot and humid weather.

Although parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas received light showers on Sunday and Monday morning, the rainfall was short-lived. Once the rain subsided, bright sunshine returned, causing temperatures to rise again.

The brief spell of rain offered only temporary respite, with many residents continuing to endure uncomfortable weather conditions across the city.

ALSO READ | 15 Killed, 4 Injured in Massive Fire at Lucknow Coaching Centre; CM Orders SIT Probe, Announces Ex Gratia

IMD Monitoring Monsoon Movement Closely

Weather officials said they are keeping a close watch on the monsoon's progress and the evolving atmospheric conditions.

If favourable conditions persist, Mumbai could witness the official arrival of the southwest monsoon in the coming days, bringing much-needed relief from the heat and addressing growing concerns linked to the dry spell.

For now, residents are watching the skies with renewed optimism as forecasts increasingly point towards the monsoon's imminent entry into India's financial capital.

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the monsoon expected to arrive in Mumbai?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into Mumbai over the next 48 hours.

What challenges is Mumbai facing due to the delayed monsoon?

Mumbai residents are grappling with intense heat and discomfort. The delayed monsoon has also heightened concerns over water shortages in several areas across the city.

Has the monsoon advanced in other parts of India?

Yes, on June 22, the southwest monsoon advanced into additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Did Mumbai receive any recent rainfall?

Parts of Mumbai received light showers on Sunday and Monday morning. However, this rainfall was short-lived and offered only temporary respite from the heat.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Monsoon News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Soon Bringing Respite From Heat And Water Woes; IMD Issues Major Forecast
Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Soon Bringing Respite From Heat And Water Woes; IMD Issues Major Forecast
Cities
AC Duct May Have Sparked Deadly Lucknow Blaze That Killed 15; Probe Into Safety Lapses Underway
AC Duct May Have Sparked Deadly Lucknow Blaze That Killed 15; Probe Into Safety Lapses Underway
Cities
UP Govt Cracks Down After Lucknow Fire, Suspends 4 Officials And Arrests 3
UP Govt Cracks Down After Lucknow Fire, Suspends 4 Officials And Arrests 3
Cities
Delhi Accident: Father And Two Daughters Fall From Geeta Colony Flyover, Rushed To Hospital
Delhi Accident: Father And Two Daughters Fall From Geeta Colony Flyover, Rushed To Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget