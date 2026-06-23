Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Soon Bringing Respite From Heat And Water Woes; IMD Issues Major Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD predicts monsoon will advance into Mumbai within 48 hours.

Mumbai faces heat, water concerns, awaiting monsoon's arrival.

Monsoon already advanced into other parts of Maharashtra, India.

Residents anticipate relief as IMD monitors monsoon's progress.

Mumbai’s prolonged wait for the monsoon may soon come to an end, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the city over the next 48 hours.

As the final week of June begins, residents across Mumbai continue to grapple with intense heat and rising discomfort. The delayed arrival of monsoon rains has also heightened concerns over water shortages in several areas, increasing anticipation for the season's onset.

In its latest update, the IMD said the southwest monsoon continued its advance on June 22, covering additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Conditions Favourable for Monsoon Progress

According to the weather department, the northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Alibag, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya and Muzaffarpur.

The IMD stated that atmospheric conditions are expected to remain favourable during the next 48 hours, allowing the monsoon to advance further into Mumbai and the remaining parts of Maharashtra.

A similar progression is also likely across the remaining regions of Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, as meteorologists continue to closely monitor developments.

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Mumbai Residents Hope for Long-Awaited Relief

The latest forecast has raised hopes among Mumbaikars who have been waiting for consistent rainfall after weeks of hot and humid weather.

Although parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas received light showers on Sunday and Monday morning, the rainfall was short-lived. Once the rain subsided, bright sunshine returned, causing temperatures to rise again.

The brief spell of rain offered only temporary respite, with many residents continuing to endure uncomfortable weather conditions across the city.

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IMD Monitoring Monsoon Movement Closely

Weather officials said they are keeping a close watch on the monsoon's progress and the evolving atmospheric conditions.

If favourable conditions persist, Mumbai could witness the official arrival of the southwest monsoon in the coming days, bringing much-needed relief from the heat and addressing growing concerns linked to the dry spell.

For now, residents are watching the skies with renewed optimism as forecasts increasingly point towards the monsoon's imminent entry into India's financial capital.