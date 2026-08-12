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English NewsCitiesAMU Student From Kolkata Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Begin Probe

AMU Student From Kolkata Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Begin Probe

AMU Proctor Naved Khan said the student had returned from Kolkata on July 28 and appeared disturbed, according to her hostel mates.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 19-year-old student found hanging in AMU hostel.
  • She seemed disturbed, had heated phone call with mother.
  • Friends discovered her after mother asked them to check.
  • Police investigating; university launched mental health counselling programs.

Aligarh (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old undergraduate student from Kolkata was found hanging in her hostel room at Aligarh Muslim University's I G Hall in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior university official said.

AMU Proctor Naved Khan told PTI that he received information about the incident shortly after midnight and rushed to the hostel after informing police.

According to her hostel mates, the student had returned from Kolkata on July 28 and had appeared "disturbed" since then, Khan said.

They told the proctor that the woman allegedly had a heated exchange with her mother over the phone late Tuesday.

Shortly after the conversation, her mother contacted one of her daughter's friends and asked her to check on her as she was concerned about her following the unpleasant exchange, Khan said.

The student's friends found the hostel room locked from inside and broke open the door to find her hanging, he said.

A police forensic team reached the hostel and started examining the scene, Khan said.

Police will initiate further legal proceedings, including a post-mortem, after her parents reach the university.

The university has reported four student suicide cases over the past three years, Khan said, adding that the authorities have launched regular counselling programmes across hostels to help students deal with mental-health-related challenges.

"We have started a regular major counselling programme in all hostels to help students combat this rising menace of mental issues," Khan said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Aligarh Muslim University's I G Hall?

A 19-year-old undergraduate student from Kolkata was found hanging in her hostel room in the early hours of Wednesday.

What was the student's state before the incident?

Hostel mates said she was 'disturbed' since July 28. She allegedly had a heated phone exchange with her mother late Tuesday.

How was the student discovered?

Her mother asked a friend to check on her after a phone call. Friends broke open the locked room and found the student hanging inside.

Has AMU experienced similar incidents recently?

The university has reported four student suicide cases over the past three years.

What measures is AMU taking regarding student mental health?

AMU authorities have launched regular counselling programs across all hostels to help students deal with mental health challenges.

Published at : 12 Aug 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amu Aligarh News
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