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HomeCitiesDelhi Accident: Father And Two Daughters Fall From Geeta Colony Flyover, Rushed To Hospital

Delhi Accident: Father And Two Daughters Fall From Geeta Colony Flyover, Rushed To Hospital

A man and his two daughters were injured after falling from the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi. All three were rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and are receiving treatment.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man and two daughters fell from Delhi flyover.
  • They were traveling on motorcycle in east Delhi Shahdara.
  • All three sustained injuries, hospitalized; police inquiry launched.

New Delhi: A man and his two minor daughters were injured after they allegedly fell from the Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi's Shahdara district on Monday afternoon while travelling on a motorcycle, police said.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place on the flyover loop near Geeta Colony Police Station, they said.

The injured man, identified as Ashish, was travelling from Sonia Vihar towards Gandhi Nagar on a motorcycle with his two daughters when the incident occurred, a senior police officer said.

The three reportedly fell from the flyover under circumstances that are yet to be ascertained. Passersby and local police rushed to the spot and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"I immediately ran towards the site. There were three people on a motorcycle. They appeared to have lost balance and fallen from the structure. We helped shift them to the hospital," one of the eyewitnesses, Gulfam, told PTI.

Another eyewitness said he was standing near the flyover when he heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot.

"I saw a young girl and her father lying on the road below. We informed the police and tried to help them until emergency services arrived," he said.

All three were admitted to Hedgewar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as a part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was injured in the incident on the Geeta Colony flyover?

A man identified as Ashish and his two minor daughters were injured. They allegedly fell from the flyover while travelling on a motorcycle.

Where did the accident happen?

The incident occurred on the Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi's Shahdara district. It took place near the flyover loop, close to the Geeta Colony Police Station.

What is the current condition of the injured individuals?

All three injured individuals were admitted to Hedgewar Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Accident Geeta Colony Flyover Accident Hedgewar Hospital
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