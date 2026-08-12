India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationUP: School Students, Villagers Protest In Hamirpur, Demand Paved Road To School

UP: School Students, Villagers Protest In Hamirpur, Demand Paved Road To School

Students and villagers in Hamirpur protested for a paved road to their school, saying they struggle through muddy stretches and face difficulties reaching school, especially during the rainy season.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Students, villagers protested at collectorate demanding paved school road.
  • They walk muddy paths, no pucca road built since independence.
  • Officials assured road construction would start, ending the protest.

School students and villagers from Hamirpur district, carrying the national flag, staged a protest at the collectorate on Tuesday, demanding the construction of a paved road to their school.

The protesters, including students and villagers of Gangwa Ka Dera and Bachchi Ka Dera under Chandupur gram panchayat, undertook a nearly five-kilometre-long 'Tiranga Yatra' before reaching the collectorate.

ALSO READ: Afghan Girls' Education Crisis: 2.4 Million Barred From School, UNESCO Demands Urgent Action

They raised slogans and sat at the main gate of the district collectorate, demanding that the road connecting their school be constructed.

The protesters said they were forced to walk through muddy and difficult stretches to reach the school, and claimed that no pucca road had been built in the village since Independence.

A large police force was deployed at the collectorate following the protest. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Kumar and the circle officer reached the spot and held talks with the students and their parents.

The protesters initially said they would continue their sit-in until construction work on the road began.

SDM Abhishek Kumar said the protest was called off after the students and their parents were assured that construction of the road would be started at the earliest.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: From Tamil Nadu Village School To Tata Sons Chairman

Residents have urged the administration to expedite the work, saying that the poor road causes considerable hardship to school-going children, particularly during the rainy season. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did students and villagers protest in Hamirpur?

They protested to demand the construction of a paved road to their school. They claimed the current muddy and difficult stretches cause significant hardship, especially during the rainy season.

Which specific groups participated in the protest?

School students and villagers from Gangwa Ka Dera and Bachchi Ka Dera, under Chandupur gram panchayat, participated. They staged a 'Tiranga Yatra' to reach the collectorate.

How far did the protesters march?

The protesters undertook a nearly five-kilometre-long 'Tiranga Yatra' before reaching the collectorate. They sat at the main gate demanding road construction.

How was the protest resolved?

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Kumar and the circle officer held talks with them. The protest was called off after assurances that construction of the road would start at the earliest.

Published at : 12 Aug 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiranga Yatra Education News Hamirpur Road Construction Student Safety Students And Villagers Paved Road Five-kilometre
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UP: School Students, Villagers Protest In Hamirpur, Demand Paved Road To School
UP: School Students, Villagers Protest In Hamirpur, Demand Paved Road To School
Education
NEET PG 2026: Wrong Test City Details Sent To Some Candidates Due To Technical Glitch, Says NBEMS
NEET PG 2026: Wrong Test City Details Sent To Some Candidates Due To Technical Glitch, Says NBEMS
Education
N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: From Tamil Nadu Village School To Tata Sons Chairman
N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: From Tamil Nadu Village School To Tata Sons Chairman
Education
Afghan Girls' Education Crisis: 2.4 Million Barred From School, UNESCO Demands Urgent Action
Afghan Girls' Education Crisis: 2.4 Million Barred From School, UNESCO Demands Urgent Action
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians
BIG BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Student Protest Action
BREAKING: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition to Debate, Says Government Ready to Answer Every Question
BIG CLASH: Amit Shah Calls for Parliament Debate as Rahul Gandhi Demands Answers and Accountability
Breaking: Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran Resigns; Term Continues Until February 2027, Shares Fall!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget