UP: School Students, Villagers Protest In Hamirpur, Demand Paved Road To School

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students, villagers protested at collectorate demanding paved school road.

They walk muddy paths, no pucca road built since independence.

Officials assured road construction would start, ending the protest.

School students and villagers from Hamirpur district, carrying the national flag, staged a protest at the collectorate on Tuesday, demanding the construction of a paved road to their school.

The protesters, including students and villagers of Gangwa Ka Dera and Bachchi Ka Dera under Chandupur gram panchayat, undertook a nearly five-kilometre-long 'Tiranga Yatra' before reaching the collectorate.

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They raised slogans and sat at the main gate of the district collectorate, demanding that the road connecting their school be constructed.

The protesters said they were forced to walk through muddy and difficult stretches to reach the school, and claimed that no pucca road had been built in the village since Independence.

A large police force was deployed at the collectorate following the protest. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Kumar and the circle officer reached the spot and held talks with the students and their parents.

The protesters initially said they would continue their sit-in until construction work on the road began.

SDM Abhishek Kumar said the protest was called off after the students and their parents were assured that construction of the road would be started at the earliest.

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Residents have urged the administration to expedite the work, saying that the poor road causes considerable hardship to school-going children, particularly during the rainy season.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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