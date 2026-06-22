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HomeCities15 killed, 4 Injured In Massive Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

15 killed, 4 Injured In Massive Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

At least 15 people were killed and four injured in a massive fire at a Lucknow coaching centre. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak broke down, saying he saw 14 bodies. A high-level probe has been ordered.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire at Lucknow coaching centre killed 15, injured four.
  • Deputy CM saw 14 bodies, 13 children rescued.
  • PM Modi announced aid; CM Yogi ordered high-level probe.

At least 15 people were killed and four others injured after a massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in the Purnia area of Aliganj in Lucknow on Monday. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

 Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Breaks Into Tears

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak became emotional while speaking about the devastating fire incident that took place in the state's capital Luchnow on Monday, saying he personally witnessed 14 bodies being brought out of the building.

"I do not have the exact figure yet, but I saw around 11 to 12 bodies being taken out before my eyes," Pathak said. He later added that he had personally seen 14 bodies at the site.

Pathak said 13 children had been rescued and immediately shifted to hospitals for treatment. The injured have been taken to the KGMC Trauma Centre.

Also Read: Lucknow Fire: People Jump From Building To Escape Flames; CM Yogi Cuts Short Visit

Describing the incident as a major tragedy, he said thick smoke continued to fill the building, making rescue operations difficult. Every room was being thoroughly searched after removing debris and obstacles.

"There was a large amount of wooden furniture inside the building, and the smoke generated from it was so dense that visibility was almost zero," he said.

Rescue Operation ended

Fire brigade personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams carried out rescue and search operations at the spot.

Pathak said the fire broke out suddenly at an animation centre where children used to come to learn animation and cartoon-making. He added that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Most of the victims were believed to be around 16 to 17 years old.

"We have learned that there is currently no one on the top floor. Fire brigade personnel have broken through a wall on the first floor to gain entry. There is heavy smoke. A room-by-room search operation is underway. Our priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of all the children; the administration and medical teams have all been placed on high alert. Ambulances are on-site, and we have summoned doctors to the location. Arrangements have also been made right here to provide immediate first aid to any child who might need it," Pathak said.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced a high-level probe into the incident and said strict action would be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future. The Principal Secretary (Home) and the Director General of Police (DGP) have been directed to reach the site, investigate the cause of the fire, and recommend measures to ensure similar incidents do not recur.

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives in the fire tragedy in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said in an X post.

 CM Yogi Adityanath cuts short Aligarh visit

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath cut short his trip to Aligarh after he received news about the tragic fire incident that has claimed the lives of at least 14 people, including children, in Lucknow so far.

"The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain peace and the injured recover swiftly," he said in a post on X.

He saod that he have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their young ones. I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished, and I offer my condolences to the affected families. I will schedule a separate visit to Aligarh..." he added. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic incident occurred in Lucknow?

A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in the Purnia area of Aliganj, Lucknow. The incident resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

How many casualties resulted from the fire?

At least 15 people were killed and four others were injured. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reported personally seeing 14 bodies being brought out.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Fire Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire Lucknow Fire News Lucknow Coaching Fire Student
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