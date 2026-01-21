Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Big Setback For Uddhav Sena

Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Big Setback For Uddhav Sena

Thursday, January 22, is being seen as a crucial day in Maharashtra politics, as mayoral reservation for posts across 29 municipal corporations will be decided through a lottery system.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)

The battle for the Mumbai mayor’s post has intensified after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered an early setback in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Sarita Mhaskar, the corporator from Ward 157 who had defeated the BJP candidate in the recent civic polls, has quit the UBT camp. Reports suggest Mhaskar may now join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a move that could weaken UBT’s numbers in the BMC. If she switches sides, UBT’s tally in the civic house is expected to fall from 65 to 64, complicating the party’s strategy ahead of the mayoral contest.

Corporator Missing From Key UBT Meet

Speculation around Mhaskar’s exit grew after she remained absent from a meeting of UBT corporators held at Sena Bhavan. The meeting elected former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar as the leader of UBT’s corporators. Pednekar, who has served as BMC mayor earlier, has returned to the civic house after winning again from Ward 194.

Mhaskar had emerged as a key face for UBT in Ward 157, where she defeated BJP’s Asha Tayade. Her exit is being seen as the first major setback for UBT in Mumbai following the civic polls, especially at a time when alliances are negotiating hard for key posts including the mayor’s chair.

Kalyan-Dombivli Defections Add Pressure

The development comes soon after turmoil in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, where four corporators elected on a UBT ticket reportedly extended support to the Shinde faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The remaining seven corporators met Uddhav Thackeray and said they were united, even as they acknowledged receiving calls related to forming the local body’s leadership. They said any final decision would be taken only after the senior leadership’s stand.

UBT has warned of action against the four corporators accused of switching sides.

Thursday Seen As Crucial

Thursday, January 22, is being seen as a crucial day in Maharashtra politics, as mayoral reservation for posts across 29 municipal corporations will be decided through a lottery system. Parties are expected to announce their candidates after the reservation categories are finalised.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai Mayor BMC Mayor Uddhav Thackeray BMC Mayor Polls Sarita Mhaskar
