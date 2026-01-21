Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Shinde Hints Sena Wants Mayor’s Chair-What Happens Now?

The battle for Mumabi Mayor race has intensified with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde signalling that the Shiv Sena may stake a claim to the Mumbai mayor’s post, framing it as a symbolic tribute to party founder Bal Thackeray in his birth centenary year. Shinde said a section of Sena workers believes the civic top job in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should go to the party, as Thackeray’s centenary year begins on January 23. His remarks come amid intense negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance over key BMC positions, with the mayoral race becoming increasingly political and competitive.

Sena Workers Push For Mayor

Shinde attributed the demand to a section of Shiv Sena cadres, saying the party’s grassroots feels the Sena should lead the BMC as a mark of respect to Bal Thackeray. “Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary year starts from January 23. Some Shivsainiks (party activists) have the feeling that a Shiv Sena mayor should be installed in the BMC,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The statement is being viewed as a clear indication that the Sena, led by Shinde, will push harder for the coveted civic post. Mumbai’s mayoral chair is considered politically significant not only for control over the country’s richest municipal body but also for influence over the city’s development agenda and civic administration.

Mahayuti Stakes Claim

While hinting at the Shiv Sena’s demand, Shinde also underlined that Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor, suggesting the ruling alliance intends to keep the post within its fold. The comment indicates that discussions are continuing among alliance partners on who will eventually secure the seat, with power-sharing expectations likely to shape the outcome.

The Mumbai mayoral contest has gained added significance due to its political symbolism, particularly in a year that the Sena seeks to highlight Bal Thackeray’s legacy. With alliances recalibrating and negotiations intensifying, Shinde’s remarks are expected to sharpen the stakes in the race for the civic top job.