Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Shinde Hints Sena Wants Mayor’s Chair-What Happens Now?

Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Shinde Hints Sena Wants Mayor’s Chair-What Happens Now?

Shinde attributed the demand to a section of Shiv Sena cadres, saying the party’s grassroots feels the Sena should lead the BMC as a mark of respect to Bal Thackeray.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:13 PM (IST)

The battle for Mumabi Mayor race has intensified with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde signalling that the Shiv Sena may stake a claim to the Mumbai mayor’s post, framing it as a symbolic tribute to party founder Bal Thackeray in his birth centenary year. Shinde said a section of Sena workers believes the civic top job in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should go to the party, as Thackeray’s centenary year begins on January 23. His remarks come amid intense negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance over key BMC positions, with the mayoral race becoming increasingly political and competitive.

Sena Workers Push For Mayor

Shinde attributed the demand to a section of Shiv Sena cadres, saying the party’s grassroots feels the Sena should lead the BMC as a mark of respect to Bal Thackeray. “Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary year starts from January 23. Some Shivsainiks (party activists) have the feeling that a Shiv Sena mayor should be installed in the BMC,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The statement is being viewed as a clear indication that the Sena, led by Shinde, will push harder for the coveted civic post. Mumbai’s mayoral chair is considered politically significant not only for control over the country’s richest municipal body but also for influence over the city’s development agenda and civic administration.

Mahayuti Stakes Claim

While hinting at the Shiv Sena’s demand, Shinde also underlined that Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor, suggesting the ruling alliance intends to keep the post within its fold. The comment indicates that discussions are continuing among alliance partners on who will eventually secure the seat, with power-sharing expectations likely to shape the outcome.

The Mumbai mayoral contest has gained added significance due to its political symbolism, particularly in a year that the Sena seeks to highlight Bal Thackeray’s legacy. With alliances recalibrating and negotiations intensifying, Shinde’s remarks are expected to sharpen the stakes in the race for the civic top job.

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Mayor Eknath SHinde Who Will Be Mumbai Mayor BMC Mayor Polls
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Business
Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'
Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'
News
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget