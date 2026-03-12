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HomeNews'Not Moral Surrender': Tharoor Rebuts Aiyar On Iran War Stand; Congress Leaders Divided

'Not Moral Surrender': Tharoor Rebuts Aiyar On Iran War Stand; Congress Leaders Divided

Shashi Tharoor and Mani Shankar Aiyar clash in open letters over the US–Iran war, exposing ideological divisions within Congress on foreign policy.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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A sharp public disagreement has erupted within the opposition Indian National Congress after two of its senior leaders exchanged strongly worded open letters over the ongoing U.S.–Iran conflict. The dispute began after remarks by Shashi Tharoor on the war drew criticism from veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, highlighting a broader ideological divide within the party on foreign policy and global conflicts.

Aiyar Criticises Tharoor’s ‘Pragmatic’ Approach

In an open letter published in Frontline, Aiyar said he was “shocked to the core” by Tharoor’s comments during a television interview on March 6, where the Thiruvananthapuram MP urged diplomacy and negotiations to end the war. Aiyar described the conflict as an “illegal and sinful war on Iran by Israel in cahoots with the US and the West in general,” and accused Tharoor of reflecting an “unprincipled, amoral, and transactional approach to public policy.”

The veteran leader argued that Tharoor’s stance appeared to justify a global order based on power politics, which he criticised as endorsing the notion that “might is right.”

Reference To Oxford Speech & U.S. Influence

Aiyar’s criticism extended to Tharoor’s broader political positioning. While praising Tharoor’s well-known speech at the Oxford Union condemning colonialism, Aiyar suggested his current position showed deference to U.S. influence.

He also compared Tharoor’s approach to the “pragmatism of Jaishankar,” referring to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Aiyar further speculated that Tharoor might be seeking political favor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing to his role as chairman of a parliamentary standing committee and his international engagements.

Tharoor Defends ‘Nationalist Perspective’

Tharoor responded with his own open letter published by NDTV, firmly defending his remarks and rejecting the allegations. He wrote that his approach to international affairs was guided by a clear nationalist perspective, with India’s interests, security, and global standing placed at the center of every discussion.

Sharing the link on X, Tharoor said, "My response to Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar on his public criticism of me for "moral amnesia" -- it is clear that others kinds of amnesia are also operating here! One "Open Letter" deserves another, so here is mine."

Tharoor also clarified that he had previously described the Iran war as “illegal” in one of his recent columns and reiterated his call for an immediate end to hostilities.

Debate Over India’s Foreign Policy Legacy

In his reply, Tharoor invoked the legacy of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, noting that while India’s diplomacy has evolved from non-alignment to a more flexible multi-alignment strategy in a multipolar world, its central aim remains protecting national sovereignty while advocating global justice.

He argued that his emphasis on diplomacy was also driven by practical considerations, including India’s economic interests and the need to maintain stability in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What historical context did Tharoor use in his defense?

Tharoor invoked the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, noting that while India's foreign policy has evolved, its core aim remains protecting national sovereignty and advocating for global justice.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Mani Shankar Aiyar Shashi Tharoor Iran CONGRESS
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