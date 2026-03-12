Iran Says Ready To End War With US, Israel; Lists Three Conditions

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Iran has said the ongoing war could come to an end if its core demands are accepted, with President Masoud Pezeshkian stating that recognition of Iran’s rights, payment of reparations and firm guarantees against future attacks are essential for any ceasefire. The remarks come as tensions with the United States and Israel continue to escalate, affecting regional stability, global energy supplies and vital shipping routes. Tehran has signalled that it is open to ending the conflict, but insists that peace will only be possible if its security concerns and wartime losses are fully addressed.

Tehran Lists Three Non-Negotiable Demands

President Masoud Pezeshkian said the conflict can end only if Iran’s conditions are met, stressing that the country will not accept a settlement that ignores what it calls its lawful rights and the damage caused during the war.

“The only way to end this war-ignited by the Zionist regime and the US -is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.”

Iran’s Demands Include:

Recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights Payment of reparations for damage caused during the war Firm international guarantees against future aggression

Conflict Continues Despite Talk Of Settlement

The statement comes amid one of the most serious confrontations in the region in recent years, with continued strikes, threats to shipping and rising fears of a wider conflict. The situation has already affected oil markets and trade routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of the world’s energy supplies passes.

India has confirmed that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently held three conversations with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with discussions focusing on maritime safety and India’s energy security amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. MEA has also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in contact with several leaders across the Gulf region since the conflict began.