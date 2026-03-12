Rajendra Arlekar Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Governor Amidst Political Shift

Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Thursday in a simple ceremony held here at the Lok Bhavan.

On his arrival, Arlekar was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister M K Stalin and Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam read out the Warrant of Appointment and Justice Dharmadhikari administered the oath of office.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, State Ministers, including K N Nehru, EV Velu, PK Sekar Babu and S Regupathy, Union Minister of State L Murugan and top officials were present.

Arlekar, also the present Governor of Kerala, is the 27th Governor of Tamil Nadu. His predecessor, the 26th governor, RN Ravi, was at loggerheads all along with the ruling DMK government.

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