India In Talks With Iran Over Shipping Safety, Energy Security; Govt Monitoring Gulf Situation

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India has confirmed that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently held three conversations with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with discussions focusing on maritime safety and India’s energy security amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

Speaking at a media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said the latest exchange between the two ministers centered on ensuring secure shipping routes and maintaining stable energy supplies. He said, “External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything”

Focus On Shipping Safety & Energy Flows

The talks come as tensions rise around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes.

Recent attacks on commercial vessels in the region have heightened concerns about potential disruptions to shipping routes and energy supply chains. According to the MEA, discussions between Jaishankar and Araghchi included ways to ensure safe maritime passage despite the volatile security situation.

For India, which imports a large share of its crude oil from Gulf countries, stability in the Hormuz corridor is crucial to maintaining energy security.

Modi Engages Gulf Leaders

Jaiswal also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in contact with several leaders across the Gulf region since the conflict began. He said, “The Prime Minister has spoken to several leaders in the Gulf after the conflict started. In these conversations, he stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy so that early peace can return. He also underlined the need to avoid civilian casualties and he focused on the protection of civilians."

#WATCH | Delhi | MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The Prime Minister has spoken to several leaders in the Gulf after the conflict started. In these conversations, he stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy so that early peace can return. He also underlined the need to… pic.twitter.com/10WBSMP4rK — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026



"We have a large Indian community in the GCC countries and their security and welfare are of utmost importance. This was highlighted. We also, in several cases, condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” he added.

Diaspora Safety A Key Concern

India has a significant expatriate population in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations, making the security of overseas Indians a major priority for New Delhi during regional crises.

Officials said diplomatic engagements have emphasized the safety and welfare of Indian nationals living and working in GCC countries, alongside calls for restraint and peaceful resolution of the conflict.