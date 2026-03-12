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HomeNewsIndiaIndia In Talks With Iran Over Shipping Safety, Energy Security; Govt Monitoring Gulf Situation

India In Talks With Iran Over Shipping Safety, Energy Security; Govt Monitoring Gulf Situation

Jaishankar holds three talks with Iran’s Abbas Araghchi as India tracks Hormuz tensions, focusing on shipping safety and energy security.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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India has confirmed that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently held three conversations with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with discussions focusing on maritime safety and India’s energy security amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

Speaking at a media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said the latest exchange between the two ministers centered on ensuring secure shipping routes and maintaining stable energy supplies. He said, “External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything”

Focus On Shipping Safety & Energy Flows

The talks come as tensions rise around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes.

Recent attacks on commercial vessels in the region have heightened concerns about potential disruptions to shipping routes and energy supply chains. According to the MEA, discussions between Jaishankar and Araghchi included ways to ensure safe maritime passage despite the volatile security situation.

For India, which imports a large share of its crude oil from Gulf countries, stability in the Hormuz corridor is crucial to maintaining energy security.

Modi Engages Gulf Leaders

Jaiswal also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in contact with several leaders across the Gulf region since the conflict began. He said, “The Prime Minister has spoken to several leaders in the Gulf after the conflict started. In these conversations, he stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy so that early peace can return. He also underlined the need to avoid civilian casualties and he focused on the protection of civilians."


"We have a large Indian community in the GCC countries and their security and welfare are of utmost importance. This was highlighted. We also, in several cases, condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” he added.

Diaspora Safety A Key Concern

India has a significant expatriate population in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations, making the security of overseas Indians a major priority for New Delhi during regional crises.

Officials said diplomatic engagements have emphasized the safety and welfare of Indian nationals living and working in GCC countries, alongside calls for restraint and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the main topics discussed between India's External Affairs Minister and Iran's Foreign Minister?

The discussions focused on maritime safety and ensuring India's energy security amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.

Why is maritime safety and energy security important for India?

India imports a large share of its crude oil from Gulf countries, making stability in the region crucial for its energy security and secure shipping routes.

Has Prime Minister Modi engaged with other Gulf leaders?

Yes, Prime Minister Modi has spoken with several leaders in the Gulf region since the conflict began, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy for peace.

What is India's concern regarding its diaspora in the Gulf?

India's significant expatriate population in GCC countries makes their security and welfare a top priority during regional crises.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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