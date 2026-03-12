The government of Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been conferred the “CM Transformational & Sustainable Governance Award” at the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026.

The recognition was announced during the conclave held on March 6 at the India International Centre. The award was presented by Om Birla, who attended the event as chief guest.

On behalf of the chief minister, the honour was received by Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra.

Recognition for Governance and Climate-Focused Development

The award recognises Maharashtra’s governance model and its emphasis on sustainable development, climate action and infrastructure expansion under Fadnavis’ leadership.

Over the past year, the state government has pursued initiatives aimed at strengthening economic growth while focusing on water security, renewable energy and large-scale infrastructure development. Officials said these efforts are intended to build a more resilient and sustainable future for the state.

Focus on Water Security and Irrigation

Water conservation and climate-resilient resource management have been central to the state’s policy framework.

The Maharashtra government has expanded watershed programmes and undertaken projects to restore water bodies across several districts in collaboration with industry partners. These initiatives have helped improve groundwater recharge and increase water availability for rural communities and agriculture.

Alongside conservation measures, the government has also moved forward with major irrigation projects aimed at strengthening agricultural resilience and reducing drought vulnerability. Hundreds of irrigation schemes have been approved to bring millions of hectares of land under irrigation coverage.

Push for Clean Energy and Green Infrastructure

The state has also taken steps to advance its clean energy transition.

Authorities are expanding solar power and other renewable energy infrastructure with the goal of increasing the share of green energy in the state’s power mix. Maharashtra is also promoting electric mobility, green hydrogen initiatives and sustainable infrastructure projects as part of its broader climate strategy.

Infrastructure and Economic Development Initiatives

At the same time, the government has prioritised large-scale infrastructure and economic development.

Projects in transportation, logistics and urban infrastructure are aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening industrial growth. Initiatives such as expressways, logistics corridors and new urban development projects are intended to position Maharashtra as a key hub for investment and innovation.

Technology-Driven Governance and Inclusive Growth

The state administration has also focused on governance reforms and technology-driven service delivery.

Officials say administrative restructuring and digital governance programmes have improved transparency, accelerated project execution and strengthened coordination among departments. These measures have helped streamline decision-making and speed up the implementation of major public projects.

At the same time, the government has emphasised inclusive development by promoting programmes supporting farmers, rural development, entrepreneurship and job creation.

Om Birla Highlights Link Between Development and Sustainability

Speaking at the inauguration and award ceremony, Om Birla stressed that economic development and environmental protection must move forward together.

He said issues such as water conservation, energy efficiency and environmental protection require active participation from citizens, governments and institutions. Birla also highlighted the interconnected nature of water, energy, health and the environment, noting that integrated policy approaches across departments are essential for sustainable development.

Global Recognition for Maharashtra’s Governance Model

The CM Transformational & Sustainable Governance Award at the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave recognises Maharashtra’s integrated approach to development, combining economic transformation, environmental responsibility, technological innovation and citizen participation.

The recognition of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the international forum highlights the state’s efforts to pursue forward-looking governance and cross-sector collaboration aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.