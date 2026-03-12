Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Receives Global Award For Sustainable Governance And Infrastructure Push

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Receives Global Award For Sustainable Governance And Infrastructure Push

The award recognizes the state's focus on sustainable development, climate action, and infrastructure expansion through water security, renewable energy, and technology-driven governance,

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 08:16 AM (IST)

The government of Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been conferred the “CM Transformational & Sustainable Governance Award” at the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026.

The recognition was announced during the conclave held on March 6 at the India International Centre. The award was presented by Om Birla, who attended the event as chief guest.

On behalf of the chief minister, the honour was received by Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra.

Recognition for Governance and Climate-Focused Development

The award recognises Maharashtra’s governance model and its emphasis on sustainable development, climate action and infrastructure expansion under Fadnavis’ leadership.

Over the past year, the state government has pursued initiatives aimed at strengthening economic growth while focusing on water security, renewable energy and large-scale infrastructure development. Officials said these efforts are intended to build a more resilient and sustainable future for the state.

Focus on Water Security and Irrigation

Water conservation and climate-resilient resource management have been central to the state’s policy framework.

The Maharashtra government has expanded watershed programmes and undertaken projects to restore water bodies across several districts in collaboration with industry partners. These initiatives have helped improve groundwater recharge and increase water availability for rural communities and agriculture.

Alongside conservation measures, the government has also moved forward with major irrigation projects aimed at strengthening agricultural resilience and reducing drought vulnerability. Hundreds of irrigation schemes have been approved to bring millions of hectares of land under irrigation coverage.

Push for Clean Energy and Green Infrastructure

The state has also taken steps to advance its clean energy transition.

Authorities are expanding solar power and other renewable energy infrastructure with the goal of increasing the share of green energy in the state’s power mix. Maharashtra is also promoting electric mobility, green hydrogen initiatives and sustainable infrastructure projects as part of its broader climate strategy.

Infrastructure and Economic Development Initiatives

At the same time, the government has prioritised large-scale infrastructure and economic development.

Projects in transportation, logistics and urban infrastructure are aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening industrial growth. Initiatives such as expressways, logistics corridors and new urban development projects are intended to position Maharashtra as a key hub for investment and innovation.

Technology-Driven Governance and Inclusive Growth

The state administration has also focused on governance reforms and technology-driven service delivery.

Officials say administrative restructuring and digital governance programmes have improved transparency, accelerated project execution and strengthened coordination among departments. These measures have helped streamline decision-making and speed up the implementation of major public projects.

At the same time, the government has emphasised inclusive development by promoting programmes supporting farmers, rural development, entrepreneurship and job creation.

Om Birla Highlights Link Between Development and Sustainability

Speaking at the inauguration and award ceremony, Om Birla stressed that economic development and environmental protection must move forward together.

He said issues such as water conservation, energy efficiency and environmental protection require active participation from citizens, governments and institutions. Birla also highlighted the interconnected nature of water, energy, health and the environment, noting that integrated policy approaches across departments are essential for sustainable development.

Global Recognition for Maharashtra’s Governance Model

The CM Transformational & Sustainable Governance Award at the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave recognises Maharashtra’s integrated approach to development, combining economic transformation, environmental responsibility, technological innovation and citizen participation.

The recognition of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the international forum highlights the state’s efforts to pursue forward-looking governance and cross-sector collaboration aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.

Related Video

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Receives Global Award For Sustainable Governance And Infrastructure Push
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Receives Global Award For Sustainable Governance And Infrastructure Push
Cities
‘Planned For 20 Years’ To Kill Farooq Abdullah, Claims Accused In Jammu Wedding Gun Scare
‘Planned For 20 Years’ To Kill Farooq Abdullah, Claims Accused In Jammu Wedding Gun Scare
Cities
Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function
Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function
Cities
Puducherry Hotels Face Closure Risk Amid LPG Cylinder Shortage
Puducherry Hotels Face Closure Risk Amid LPG Cylinder Shortage
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard
Breaking News: Domestic LPG Shortage Hits Major Indian Cities, Long Queues Outside Gas Agencies
Breaking News: IRCTC Orders Railway Canteens to Switch to Microwave & Induction Amid LPG Shortage
Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget