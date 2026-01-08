Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'

ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'

ED raids IPAC office linked to coal scam; Mamata Banerjee calls it politically motivated, BJP accuses her of obstructing central agencies.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the residence of IPAC chief Prateek Jain in Kolkata as part of its ongoing probe into the coal scam on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The operation coincided with heightened political tension in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the centre of the controversy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the IPAC office—her party’s political consultancy—shortly after the raid began. She was seen leaving the premises carrying a file. Speaking to reporters, Banerjee alleged that the raid was politically motivated. She said:
"This is all happening at the behest of the Home Minister. Information about my party is being collected."

TMC Chief Raises Political Alarm

Banerjee’s visit to the office highlighted her strong opposition to the ED action, framing it as a targeted attempt to gather information about the ruling party in West Bengal.

Sources indicate that the TMC plans to raise the issue in both state and national forums, citing concerns over central overreach and misuse of investigative agencies.

BJP Responds With Accusations

In a swift response, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of interfering with the functioning of central agencies. He said:
"Mamata Banerjee is violating the Constitution. She is interfering in the work of central agencies."

Adhikari alleged that Banerjee’s presence at the raid site amounted to obstructing an ongoing investigation. He recalled that in 2021 she had staged a protest outside the CBI office, describing it as another example of her direct interference in the functioning of constitutional institutions.

He added that such actions were unacceptable for someone holding the position of Chief Minister, who is not only a political leader but also the head of the state’s administration. Adhikari concluded by saying that the Enforcement Directorate, empowered under law, would take appropriate action against Banerjee for her conduct.

Related Video

Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reason for the Enforcement Directorate's raid on Prateek Jain's residence?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Prateek Jain's residence as part of its ongoing probe into the coal scam.

What was Mamata Banerjee's reaction to the ED raid?

Mamata Banerjee alleged the raid was politically motivated and happening at the behest of the Home Minister to collect information about her party.

How did the BJP respond to Mamata Banerjee's visit to the IPAC office?

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of violating the Constitution and interfering with the work of central agencies.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee KOLKATA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Breaking News: SP MLA Atul Pradhan Accuses BJP Leader Sangeet Som of Running Meat Factories
Breaking News: BJP MLA Suresh Pasi Sparks Controversy With Remark on Muslim Votes
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on SIR Validity as Election Commission Defends Voter List Purification
Breaking News: Delhi Police Crack Down After Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Sparks Unrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget