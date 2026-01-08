ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the residence of IPAC chief Prateek Jain in Kolkata as part of its ongoing probe into the coal scam on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The operation coincided with heightened political tension in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the centre of the controversy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the IPAC office—her party’s political consultancy—shortly after the raid began. She was seen leaving the premises carrying a file. Speaking to reporters, Banerjee alleged that the raid was politically motivated. She said:

"This is all happening at the behest of the Home Minister. Information about my party is being collected."

TMC Chief Raises Political Alarm

Banerjee’s visit to the office highlighted her strong opposition to the ED action, framing it as a targeted attempt to gather information about the ruling party in West Bengal.



Sources indicate that the TMC plans to raise the issue in both state and national forums, citing concerns over central overreach and misuse of investigative agencies.

BJP Responds With Accusations

In a swift response, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of interfering with the functioning of central agencies. He said:

"Mamata Banerjee is violating the Constitution. She is interfering in the work of central agencies."

Adhikari alleged that Banerjee’s presence at the raid site amounted to obstructing an ongoing investigation. He recalled that in 2021 she had staged a protest outside the CBI office, describing it as another example of her direct interference in the functioning of constitutional institutions.

He added that such actions were unacceptable for someone holding the position of Chief Minister, who is not only a political leader but also the head of the state’s administration. Adhikari concluded by saying that the Enforcement Directorate, empowered under law, would take appropriate action against Banerjee for her conduct.