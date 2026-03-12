Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Railways Makes Changes To ID Rules For Passengers-All You Need To Know

Indian Railways Makes Changes To ID Rules For Passengers-All You Need To Know

According to the revised guideline, if up to six passengers are travelling on a single ticket, at least one of them must carry a valid government-issued identity document.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways has introduced a passenger-friendly change in identification rules for people travelling together on a single ticket, easing verification requirements during journeys. Under the revised guideline, passengers booked on the same PNR will no longer need to show separate identity cards individually. Officials said the move is aimed at simplifying ticket checks, reducing inconvenience for families and groups, and making the verification process quicker, especially during peak travel seasons when trains carry heavy passenger loads across the network.

Single ID Enough

Every day, millions of people travel by train across India for work, education, tourism and family visits. During holidays and festive seasons, it is common for families or groups of friends to travel together using a single booking reference, known as a PNR.

Under the new rule, when multiple passengers are travelling on one PNR, only one person in the group needs to carry a valid identity card. Earlier, ticket checking staff could ask each passenger to produce identification, which often caused delays and inconvenience, particularly when elderly passengers or children were travelling together.

Railway officials said the change has been made to make travel smoother and to avoid unnecessary difficulty during onboard verification. The rule will apply to passengers whose tickets are booked together under the same reservation record.

Valid ID Still Mandatory For At Least One Passenger

According to the revised guideline, if up to six passengers are travelling on a single ticket, at least one of them must carry a valid government-issued identity document. Acceptable ID proofs include Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, PAN card or any other officially recognised identification.

Ticket examiners will verify the group using the ID shown by one passenger, and the remaining travellers listed on the ticket will be considered verified under the same document. However, officials have clarified that the identity proof must be genuine and valid, and passengers should be ready to show it when asked during inspection.

Railways said the change will make ticket checking faster and more efficient while offering greater convenience to families travelling together, particularly on long-distance routes and during busy travel periods.

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Railways IRCTC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Indian Railways Makes Changes To ID Rules For Passengers-All You Need To Know
Indian Railways Makes Changes To ID Rules For Passengers-All You Need To Know
India
Plea Filed In SC To Quash FIR Over WhatsApp Post Saying Beef Essential To Being Hindu
Plea Filed In SC To Quash FIR Over WhatsApp Post Saying Beef Essential To Being Hindu
India
'This Is Only The Beginning’: Rahul Gandhi Flags LPG Panic, Oil Supply Risk
'This Is Only The Beginning’: Rahul Gandhi Flags LPG Panic, Oil Supply Risk
India
LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies
LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget