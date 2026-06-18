Mosque, Temple Built On Pond Land Bulldozed In Agra; Heavy Police Deployed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Authorities removed religious structures from government-recorded pond land.

Demolition followed court orders; notices served to all parties.

Temple idols relocated, heavy security maintained peace.

The Agra administration carried out a demolition drive against alleged encroachments on government land in Anguthi village under the Jagdishpura police station area, removing a mosque, shrine, and temple that officials said had been constructed on land recorded as a pond.

The operation was conducted under tight security and in compliance with court directives. A large contingent of police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel was deployed to maintain law and order during the exercise.

Action Taken on Pond Land

According to the administration, Gata number 486, measuring around five hectares, is recorded as pond land in official revenue records.

The matter was under consideration before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), following which authorities initiated action to clear the alleged encroachments.

JCB machines were used during the demolition drive to reclaim the land.

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Religious Structures Removed

During the operation, officials removed a temple, mosque and mazar that had been built on the disputed land.

SDM Sadar Sachin Rajput said notices had been issued to all concerned parties before the action was undertaken.

"In compliance with the court's order, notices were served to all parties concerned," Rajput said.

He added that the temple management had removed the idols from the premises and shifted them to a safe location within the stipulated period.

"The idols were removed by the temple side and re-established at a safe place before the action was taken," he said.

Officials stated that all parties were given adequate opportunity to respond in accordance with legal procedures before the demolition was carried out.

Heavy Security Deployment

Authorities made extensive security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during the operation.

Police personnel from multiple police stations, along with senior administrative and police officials, remained present throughout the drive. Foot patrols were also conducted in the village and nearby areas as a precautionary measure.

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Situation Remains Peaceful

The administration said the demolition was conducted peacefully and strictly in accordance with court directions.

Following the completion of the operation, officials said the situation in the area remained normal and that law and order was fully under control.

Local residents told authorities that the mazar was several decades old, while the mosque had reportedly existed for around 25 years.

Officials reiterated that the action was undertaken to remove encroachments from government-recorded pond land and was carried out in compliance with judicial directives.