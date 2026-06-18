The demolition drive aimed to remove alleged encroachments on government land, specifically a five-hectare area recorded as a pond. This action was initiated following consideration by the National Green Tribunal and in compliance with court directives.
Mosque, Temple Built On Pond Land Bulldozed In Agra; Heavy Police Deployed
Heavy police deployment remained in place as the Agra administration carried out a demolition drive to clear alleged encroachments from government-recorded pond land in Anguthi village.
- Authorities removed religious structures from government-recorded pond land.
- Demolition followed court orders; notices served to all parties.
- Temple idols relocated, heavy security maintained peace.
The Agra administration carried out a demolition drive against alleged encroachments on government land in Anguthi village under the Jagdishpura police station area, removing a mosque, shrine, and temple that officials said had been constructed on land recorded as a pond.
The operation was conducted under tight security and in compliance with court directives. A large contingent of police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel was deployed to maintain law and order during the exercise.
Action Taken on Pond Land
According to the administration, Gata number 486, measuring around five hectares, is recorded as pond land in official revenue records.
The matter was under consideration before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), following which authorities initiated action to clear the alleged encroachments.
JCB machines were used during the demolition drive to reclaim the land.
ALSO READ: No Ola Cabs In Chandigarh? Administration Suspends License, Issues Warning To Drivers
Religious Structures Removed
During the operation, officials removed a temple, mosque and mazar that had been built on the disputed land.
SDM Sadar Sachin Rajput said notices had been issued to all concerned parties before the action was undertaken.
"In compliance with the court's order, notices were served to all parties concerned," Rajput said.
He added that the temple management had removed the idols from the premises and shifted them to a safe location within the stipulated period.
"The idols were removed by the temple side and re-established at a safe place before the action was taken," he said.
Officials stated that all parties were given adequate opportunity to respond in accordance with legal procedures before the demolition was carried out.
Heavy Security Deployment
Authorities made extensive security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during the operation.
Police personnel from multiple police stations, along with senior administrative and police officials, remained present throughout the drive. Foot patrols were also conducted in the village and nearby areas as a precautionary measure.
ALSO READ: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Ahead Of Re-Exam In Rajasthan; Second Such Case In 30 Days
Situation Remains Peaceful
The administration said the demolition was conducted peacefully and strictly in accordance with court directions.
Following the completion of the operation, officials said the situation in the area remained normal and that law and order was fully under control.
Local residents told authorities that the mazar was several decades old, while the mosque had reportedly existed for around 25 years.
Officials reiterated that the action was undertaken to remove encroachments from government-recorded pond land and was carried out in compliance with judicial directives.
Before You Go
Political Developments: Shiv Sena (UBT) Calls Crucial Parliamentary Party Meeting
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the purpose of the demolition drive in Anguthi village?
Which structures were removed during the operation?
Officials removed a temple, a mosque, and a mazar (shrine) that were found to have been constructed on the disputed government-recorded pond land.
Were notices issued before the demolition took place?
Yes, SDM Sadar Sachin Rajput confirmed that notices were served to all concerned parties. This was done in compliance with the court's orders before the action commenced.
What happened to the idols from the demolished temple?
The temple management removed the idols from the premises within the stipulated period. They were then re-established at a safe location before the demolition action was carried out.
What was the legal basis for the demolition drive?
The operation was conducted under court directives and followed consideration by the National Green Tribunal. The administration stated that the action was taken to clear encroachments from land officially recorded as a pond.