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HomeEducationNEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Ahead Of Re-Exam In Rajasthan; Second Such Case In 30 Days

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Ahead Of Re-Exam In Rajasthan; Second Such Case In 30 Days

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar ahead of the June 21 re-exam, police said.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

Sikar/Jaipur: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar city, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Mali, a resident of Kari village in Jhunjhunu district.

He had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) while staying with his family at a flat on Piprali Road in Sikar, police said.

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Mali allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his rented residence in the Udyog Nagar police station area on Monday afternoon.

Udyog Nagar police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Budania said that family members found him hanging when they returned to the flat in the evening and informed the police.

The body was taken to SK Hospital for a post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

The SHO said that Mali was appearing for NEET for the third time and was scheduled to take the examination on June 21.

"Investigation into the reasons for suicide is underway," he said.

His father, Laxmanram Mali, works as a contractor in Mumbai, while Umesh was living in Sikar with his mother, elder sister and younger brother for exam preparation.

This is the second reported case of a NEET aspirant dying by suicide in Sikar within a month.

On May 15, a student from Jhunjhunu district, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination while living in a rented accommodation in the city, allegedly died by suicide.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and alleged that several students have taken extreme steps this year due to the NEET paper leak issue.

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"These are not merely suicides; they reflect the crushing impact of the paper leak system on the morale and hopes of young people," he said in a social media post criticising the Centre.

The incident comes ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with youths in Kota on June 17. 

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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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