Milk Poured 'Ritually' On Tipu Sultan's Photo In Ahilyanagar, Sparks Protest

Milk Poured 'Ritually' On Tipu Sultan's Photo In Ahilyanagar, Sparks Protest

A series of symbolic acts involving Tipu Sultan, including milk-pouring rituals and effigy burning, led to tension in Ahilyanagar, with authorities keeping a close watch on the situation.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tension was reported in Ahilyanagar following a series of symbolic actions involving Tipu Sultan. The situation began after Muslim youths poured milk over a photo of Tipu Sultan as a ritual offering in the Asha Talkies area. Political reactions and protests, including the burning of symbolic effigies, followed the incident. In response, another milk-pouring ritual was carried out as a mark of protest. 

The developments led to demands for action in connection with the effigy-burning case, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely.

Milk Poured Over Tipu Sultan Photo In Ahilyanagar

Muslim youths performed a ritual by pouring milk over a photo of Tipu Sultan in the Asha Talkies area of Ahilyanagar. The act was described as a symbolic offering.

After a statement by Harshvardhan Sapkal, symbolic effigies of Tipu Sultan and Sapkal were burned in the city. The burning was carried out by the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

The protest was led by Sangram Jagtap, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, associated with the late Ajit Pawar. The act was described as symbolic in nature.

The effigy-burning incident led to reactions from different groups, bringing the issue into public focus within the city.

Protest Over Tipu Sultan Effigy Burning Raises Demand For Action

Following the burning of Tipu Sultan’s symbolic effigy, a protest was held in Ahilyanagar against the act. As part of this protest, milk was poured over a statue of Tipu Sultan.

Those involved stated that the act was carried out in opposition to the effigy burning. Along with the symbolic gesture, a demand was made for action in the case related to the burning of Tipu Sultan’s symbolic effigy.

The developments have kept the issue active in the city, with different groups expressing their views through symbolic means. Authorities are keeping a watch on the situation amid the protests and counter-protests.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the tension in Ahilyanagar?

Tension arose after Muslim youths poured milk over a photo of Tipu Sultan as a ritual offering. This was followed by protests and the burning of symbolic effigies.

Who was involved in the effigy burning protest?

The effigy burning was carried out by the Sakal Hindu Samaj and led by Sangram Jagtap of the Nationalist Congress Party.

What actions have authorities taken?

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely due to the protests and demands for action related to the effigy burning case.

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Embed widget