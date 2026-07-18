Snake, Life Insurance: How Meerut Woman Plotted Husband's Murder With Her Lover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four arrested for husband's orchestrated snake-bite murder.

Wife, lover conspired, used snake for insurance money.

Co-conspirators promised money from victim's life insurance.

Meerut Murder Plot: Four people, including a woman and her alleged lover, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband by using a snake to make his death appear accidental, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Damini conspired with her lover, Tushar alias Nikki, and two others to eliminate her husband, Atul Panwar, whom they allegedly considered an obstacle to their relationship, and to claim his life insurance money, PTI news agency reported.

Panwar (35) and Damini had married for love in 2019 and lived in Hastinapur, where they jointly ran Krishna Kids Public School.

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How Was Meerut Murder Plotted?

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said Panwar was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre on Friday morning after he was allegedly bitten by a snake at his home. He was declared dead on arrival.

Although a snake was found on Panwar's bed, his family suspected foul play, prompting a police investigation.

The probe revealed that Damini had been in frequent contact with Tushar, a driver employed at the school. During questioning, the two allegedly admitted to being in a relationship and confessed to plotting Panwar's murder.

Police said Panwar was first given an overdose of sleeping pills mixed with milk on the night before the incident. After he fell unconscious, Tushar, along with his associates Sonu and Uday Kumar, allegedly brought a snake to the house and released it into Panwar's blanket, resulting in the fatal bite.

Victim Had Life Insurance Policy

Investigators also found that Panwar had a life insurance policy worth around Rs 20 lakh. Police alleged that Sonu and Uday had been promised Rs 5 lakh each from the insurance payout for their role in the conspiracy.

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During interrogation, the accused also allegedly disclosed that Tushar had attempted to kill Panwar about 20 days earlier by ramming him with a car. However, Panwar survived the attack because he was wearing a helmet.

Damini, Tushar, Sonu and Uday Kumar have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.