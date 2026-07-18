PM Modi's Postcard Reaches Space: What Else Did Skyroot's Vikram-1 Carry?

The Vikram-1 mission marked India's first private orbital rocket launch, making Skyroot the first private Indian company to place payloads into orbit. This achievement places India among a few countries with private orbital launch capability.
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PM Modi's Handwritten Postcard 'Vande Matram' Reaches Space: What Else Did Skyroot's Vikram-1 Carry?
Skyroot's Vikram-1 became India's first private rocket to reach orbit, carrying PM Modi's handwritten postcard, a gold rocket, a lotus-shaped diamond and tech payloads into Low Earth Orbit.
- Skyroot launched Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket.
- Mission placed multiple technology payloads into Low Earth Orbit.
- Symbolic items included PM Modi's postcard, gold rocket, diamond.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the significance of Skyroot's Vikram-1 mission?
What symbolic items did the Vikram-1 rocket carry into space?
Vikram-1 carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handwritten postcard, an 18-carat gold miniature rocket, and a lab-grown diamond shaped like a lotus (Cosmic Bloom). All were successfully placed into Low Earth Orbit.
What type of technology payloads did Vikram-1 deploy?
Vikram-1 deployed multiple technology demonstration payloads, including Skyroot's experimental satellite SCOPE, Solaras by Grahaa Space, and Embrace by Cosmoserve Space for future space debris removal. It also carried German technology payloads.
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