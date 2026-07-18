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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage Rises To 96.78%

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage Rises To 96.78%

CBSE declared Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 results. Nearly 60% of students improved their scores, compartment pass rate rose to 52.40%, and the overall Class 10 pass percentage reached 96.78%.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBSE declared Class 10 second board exam 2026 results.
  • Nearly 60% improved scores; compartment pass rate reached 52.40%.
  • Overall Class 10 pass percentage reached 96.78%; access DigiLocker.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the results of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, held under the new two-board-exam system introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Students can check their results through the DigiLocker Results Portal at results digilocker.gov.in.

The second board examination was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, following the main examination held between February 17 and March 11. The additional exam gave eligible students an opportunity to improve their scores, with CBSE considering the better of the two performances for regular students while preparing the final result.

Nearly 60% Improve Performance

According to CBSE, 6,64,027 candidates registered for the second board examination, while 6,63,777 appeared.

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Of these, 5,13,955 students took the exam to improve their marks, and 3,08,095 succeeded in improving their performance over the main examination, translating to an improvement rate of 59.95%.

Compartment Pass Percentage Improves

A total of 1,49,822 students appeared under the compartment category, of whom 78,503 passed, taking the compartment pass percentage to 52.40%. This marks an improvement over 48.68% recorded in 2025.

After combining the results of the main and second board examinations, the overall Class 10 pass percentage for 2026 stands at 96.78%.

Marksheets, DigiLocker Access

CBSE said school-wise results will be shared with schools through their registered email IDs, while digital academic documents will be available through DigiLocker for students in India as well as those studying in CBSE-affiliated schools abroad.

Printed mark sheets and passing certificates of regular students will be distributed through their respective schools. Private candidates will receive digital documents via DigiLocker, while printed copies will be sent to their registered addresses. Candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices can collect printed documents from their examination centres.

Also Read: 'This Is Suspicious': Sonam Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim, Says Report Not Shared With Wife

The board said details of post-result services will be notified separately and urged students and parents to rely only on official CBSE communication channels for authentic information regarding results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can students check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results?

Students can check their results through the DigiLocker Results Portal. The official website for checking results is results.digilocker.gov.in.

What was the purpose of the second board examination for Class 10?

The additional examination provided eligible students an opportunity to improve their scores. CBSE considers the better performance from the two exams for regular students.

How will students receive their mark sheets and other academic documents?

Digital academic documents are available via DigiLocker. Printed mark sheets for regular students will be distributed through schools, while private candidates receive them at registered addresses or collect from examination centers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Class 10 Results CBSE Breaking News ABP Live Second Board Results 2026 Declared
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