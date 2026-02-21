MCD Contractor Held After Speeding Car Kills 25-Year-Old Delivery Rider In West Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Delhi, Feb 21: A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) contractor and his friend were taken into custody on Saturday after their speeding Hyundai Verna allegedly rammed into an e-scooter in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area, killing a 25-year-old delivery rider on the spot, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Hem Shankar, who worked night shifts as a delivery executive. Police said the accused driver, Rakesh Kumar, 27, is employed as a contractor with the MCD.

The impact was so severe that the delivery boy died on the spot.

Delhi: A speeding car rammed into a delivery rider’s scooter in the Subhash Nagar area and dragged it for some distance. The rider, Hem Shankar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The accused… pic.twitter.com/HW3WYxNrzq — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2026

On receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the scene and began an investigation. The offending vehicle has been seized, and the accused driver has been taken into custody.

According to a police statement, “On 21/02/26, a PCR Call at 3.26 am regarding an accident and an injured person was received at PS Tilak Nagar. Both the vehicles were found on the spot, i.e., near Subhash Nagar Metro red light, Najafgarh road, towards Rajouri Garden.”

Officials said that by the time police reached the accident site, the injured rider had already been rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. However, doctors declared him ‘brought dead’ upon arrival.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said that further investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash is underway.

The police confirmed that the accused individuals have been taken into custody and that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking to IANS, the victim’s brother expressed grief and demanded justice. “I lost my younger brother. It was just me, my mother and my brother. The car was speeding, due to which I lost my brother. He was just 25. We demand justice,” he said.

Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that the car was moving at an extremely high speed at the time of the collision.

According to one eyewitness, the Verna was travelling at around 100 km per hour and first crashed into a wall, then struck a pole, before hitting the e-scooter.

The eyewitness further claimed that had the vehicle not been obstructed by a sewer structure, more people could have been seriously injured.

Another eyewitness, who works at a nearby petrol pump, recounted the sequence of events.

“I work at the petrol pump. Early this morning, a speeding car at around 100 km/h rammed into the electric motorcycle of the delivery boy. The rider was left unconscious, and the car tried to get away. However, people stopped it soon and brought him back to the scene. The car driver was drunk,” he alleged.

A colleague of the deceased also spoke to IANS, saying the victim had been on duty at the time of the crash.

“The rider used to work with me, and now he is dead. The car was speeding at around 100 km/h. There were two people in the car, and both were drunk. Now the officials have them at the police station and are questioning them,” he said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, including allegations that the occupants of the car were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Further details are awaited.

