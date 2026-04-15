The stricter language rule for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra will be enforced starting May 1.
Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers From THIS Date; Maharashtra Warns Of Licence Cancellation
Maharashtra mandates Marathi for auto and taxi drivers from May 1, with tests on reading, writing, and speaking. Failure to comply could lead to licence cancellation.
- Marathi language proficiency now compulsory for all drivers.
- Drivers face licence cancellation if they fail test.
- Statewide drive verifies reading, writing, speaking skills.
- Move aims to improve passenger communication and experience.
Maharashtra is set to enforce a stricter language rule for public transport drivers, making Marathi proficiency compulsory for all licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi operators starting May 1. The directive, which aligns with Maharashtra Day, will require drivers to demonstrate basic reading, writing, and speaking skills in Marathi or risk losing their licences.
Statewide Enforcement Drive Planned
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that the Motor Transport Department will roll out a statewide verification campaign through its 59 offices. Authorities will actively check whether drivers meet the language requirement, which has technically been part of licensing rules but has seen weak enforcement over time.
Officials indicated that the renewed push comes after repeated complaints from key regions, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur. Passengers in these areas have flagged difficulties in communicating with drivers who either cannot or choose not to speak Marathi.
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What the Language Test Will Include
The government has outlined a basic proficiency test aimed at practical communication. Drivers will be evaluated on their ability to read signboards or official documents in Marathi, write simple sentences, and engage in everyday conversation with passengers.
Authorities believe these checks will ensure smoother interactions during rides and reduce misunderstandings that often arise due to language barriers.
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‘Learning Local Language Is a Responsibility’
Defending the move, Sarnaik emphasised the importance of adapting to the linguistic environment of the State. He said learning the language of the region where one works is a responsibility. He added that while a person may take pride in their mother tongue, they should also respect and learn the language of the State where they earn a living.
The government has made it clear that non-compliance will have serious consequences. Drivers who fail to meet the requirement could face cancellation of their licences. Additionally, transport officials found issuing licences without proper verification may also be subject to action.
The policy aims to strengthen everyday use of Marathi while improving the passenger experience across Maharashtra’s urban and semi-urban transport networks.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Maharashtra's stricter language rule for public transport drivers come into effect?
What are the basic Marathi skills required for public transport drivers?
Drivers will need to demonstrate basic reading, writing, and speaking skills in Marathi for practical communication.
What happens if a driver fails to meet the Marathi language requirement?
Drivers who cannot meet the requirement risk losing their licences, which could lead to cancellation.
Why is Maharashtra enforcing this language rule now?
The renewed push comes after repeated complaints from passengers experiencing difficulties communicating with drivers in key regions.