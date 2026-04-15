ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Home In FEMA Case, Bhagwant Mann Slams Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED raided premises linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal, alleging FEMA violations.

Punjab CM Mann accused BJP of political vendetta ahead of elections.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Earlier, the AAP claimed that ED officials were carrying out searches at Mittal’s residence in Jalandhar. Mittal was recently appointed deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.

Mann Criticises ED Raids

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticised the BJP over ED raids on the premises of Mittal, alleging political motives ahead of elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Mann said the BJP had “begun preparations for the Punjab elections” and described the raids on Mittal’s residence and university as “typical Modi style.” He asserted that the AAP would not be intimidated, stating, “We are not leaves that will fall from the branch. Tell the storms to stay within their limits.”

भाजपा द्वारा पंजाब चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू… आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्य सभा सांसद अशोक मित्तल के घर और यूनिवर्सिटी में ED की रेड..typical मोदी स्टाइल..

हम भो पत्ते नहीं

जो शाख से टूट कर

गिर जाएँगे

आंधियो को कह दो अपनी औक़ात में रहें — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 15, 2026

AAP Haryana leader Anurag Dhanda also accused the BJP of using investigative agencies for political purposes, questioning whether the party lacked public support to contest elections independently. He alleged that the Centre was acting in an authoritarian manner and claimed that the people of Punjab stood firmly with the AAP.

Who Is Ashok Mittal?

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, a native of Jalandhar, Punjab, is the Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU).

He completed his law degree from Guru Nanak Dev University and completed honorary Doctorate ‘Honoris Causa’ from Atal Bihari Vajpayee University (ABVU) in Chhattisgarh, as per bio uploaded on his website.

He entered into the politics in 2022 after securing a notable success in the Rajya Sabha electoral process from Punjab.