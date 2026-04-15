ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Home In FEMA Case, Bhagwant Mann Slams Move

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HomeNewsIndiaED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Home In FEMA Case Days After Replacing Raghav Chadha As RS Deputy Leader

ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Home In FEMA Case Days After Replacing Raghav Chadha As RS Deputy Leader

The ED carried out raids at multiple premises linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy Leader of the House Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act case.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED raided premises linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal, alleging FEMA violations.
  • Punjab CM Mann accused BJP of political vendetta ahead of elections.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

Earlier, the AAP claimed that ED officials were carrying out searches at Mittal’s residence in Jalandhar. Mittal was recently appointed deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.

Mann Criticises ED Raids 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticised the BJP over ED raids on the premises of Mittal, alleging political motives ahead of elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Mann said the BJP had “begun preparations for the Punjab elections” and described the raids on Mittal’s residence and university as “typical Modi style.” He asserted that the AAP would not be intimidated, stating, “We are not leaves that will fall from the branch. Tell the storms to stay within their limits.”

AAP Haryana leader Anurag Dhanda also accused the BJP of using investigative agencies for political purposes, questioning whether the party lacked public support to contest elections independently. He alleged that the Centre was acting in an authoritarian manner and claimed that the people of Punjab stood firmly with the AAP.

Who Is Ashok Mittal?

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, a native of Jalandhar, Punjab, is the Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU).

He completed his law degree from Guru Nanak Dev University and completed honorary Doctorate ‘Honoris Causa’ from Atal Bihari Vajpayee University (ABVU) in Chhattisgarh, as per bio uploaded on his website.

He entered into the politics in 2022 after securing a notable success in the Rajya Sabha electoral process from Punjab.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conduct raids?

The ED conducted raids in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) related to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jalandhar BJP Raghav Chadha ED Raids ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Home Ashok Mittal Replaces Bhagwant Mann Punjab Chief Minister
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