An investigation revealed a significant HIV outbreak among children in Taunsa, Punjab, Pakistan, with at least 331 cases identified between November 2024 and October 2025.
Pakistan Hospital Under Scanner After 331 Children Contract HIV From Syringe Reuse
BBC Eye found a major HIV outbreak in Taunsa, Pakistan, with 331 child cases linked to suspected syringe reuse at a govt hospital. Despite warnings and action, unsafe practices reportedly continued.
- Over 331 HIV cases found among children in Taunsa, Pakistan.
- Unsafe medical practices, including syringe reuse, suspected cause.
A major investigation has exposed a HIV outbreak among children in Taunsa, in the province of Punjab, Pakistan, where at least 331 cases were identified between November 2024 and October 2025, BBC revealed. Families of several children, including eight-year-old Mohammed Amin, who later died, and his sister Asma, believe the infections stemmed from unsafe medical practices, particularly the reuse of syringes at the government-run THQ Taunsa hospital.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the reported HIV outbreak in Pakistan?
What is believed to be the cause of the HIV infections?
Families suspect unsafe medical practices, particularly the reuse of syringes at the government-run THQ Taunsa hospital, are responsible for the infections.