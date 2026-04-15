Pakistan Hospital Under Scanner After 331 Children Contract HIV From Syringe Reuse

Despite early warnings from a local doctor in late 2024 linking rising HIV cases to the hospital, authorities’ response was criticised as insufficient.

A crackdown was announced and senior staff suspended, but undercover BBC filming in late 2025 found repeated breaches of infection control, including syringe reuse on medicine vials, inadequate sterilisation, and poor hygiene practices. Experts warned such actions could directly transmit viruses.

Hospital administrators rejected the findings, claiming either prior recording or fabrication, and insisted safety protocols were in place. However, leaked data and official screening records suggest many infections were unlikely to be mother-to-child transmission, with contaminated injections listed as a likely cause in over half of cases.

The investigation also points to wider systemic issues in Pakistan’s healthcare system, including over-reliance on injections, shortages of medical supplies, and weak infection control training. Similar outbreaks have previously occurred in other parts of the country.

For affected families, the consequences are devastating: children face lifelong treatment, stigma, and isolation, while questions remain over accountability and the failure to prevent avoidable infections.