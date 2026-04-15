Samrat Choudhary Sworn In As Bihar CM, BJP Begins First-Ever Rule In State

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar's new Chief Minister.

Choudhary, from Koeri community, becomes second CM of this caste.

New cabinet to start small, with expansion planned later.

Choudhary thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for trust.

Bihar Govt Oath Ceremony: Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday, ushering in a new political chapter with the party leading the state government for the first time.

On Tuesday, two Deputy Chief Ministers were sworn in alongside the new leadership, marking a key moment in Bihar’s political transition. Bijendra Prasad Yadav took oath as a Bihar Minister, while Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also assumed office, reinforcing continuity and stability within the state’s governance structure.

Historic Swearing-In Marks BJP’s Rise in Bihar

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Lok Bhawan in Patna and saw the presence of key NDA leaders, including allies from the Janata Dal (United), along with several chief ministers from across the country.

Choudhary, 57, succeeds Nitish Kumar, who resigned a day earlier after dissolving his Cabinet and has since transitioned to the Rajya Sabha.

From Deputy CM To The Top Post

Before his elevation, Choudhary served as Deputy Chief Minister and handled the crucial home portfolio. His appointment was finalised during the NDA legislative party meeting on Tuesday, where he was unanimously chosen as leader.

The meeting took place in the presence of BJP state president Nitin Nabin and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who attended as the central observer, along with other senior leaders.

Caste Dynamics Add Political Significance

Choudhary’s elevation carries notable symbolic importance in Bihar’s caste-centric political landscape. He becomes only the second leader from the influential Koeri community to occupy the Chief Minister’s post, after Satish Prasad Singh, who held office briefly in 1968.

He also joins the ranks of Karpoori Thakur as one of the few leaders to have served both as Deputy Chief Minister and later as Chief Minister.

Cabinet To Begin Small, Expansion Planned

The NDA has indicated that Choudhary will initially head a compact Cabinet, with a broader expansion expected next month as the new administration settles in.

Within the JD(U), party sources confirmed that Nishant Kumar, who recently entered the party fold, declined the offer to become Deputy Chief Minister, choosing instead to focus on organisational responsibilities.

Gratitude To Party Leadership

Choudhary, who began his political journey with the RJD before joining the BJP in 2017, expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for placing their trust in him.

With a new leadership at the helm, Bihar now enters a fresh political phase, with expectations of continuity in governance alongside a renewed strategic direction under BJP-led administration.