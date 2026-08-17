Big Relief For Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, Rs 12 Crore Seized Property Returned

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari has received a major relief as property worth around Rs 12 crore, seized by the administration in 2022, has been released. The development follows judicial orders in the property attachment case. Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari has reacted after properties attached by the administration in 2022 were released following judicial orders. The properties, valued at around Rs 12 crore, had been seized at the time.

Speaking about the development, Ansari said the release of the properties reflects the rule of law in the country. He said the Ghazipur court had ordered the release of the properties around a year ago.

Ansari said his agricultural land, orchards, water pump houses, farmhouse and other immovable properties had been attached and seized in July and August. He added that even standing crops had been taken into custody.

According to the Ghazipur MP, the attachment was carried out on the allegation that he was a gangster and in connection with a case registered under the Gangsters Act.

What Afzal Ansari Said On Property Case

Ansari said the Ghazipur court had initially sentenced him to four years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the case.

He said the Allahabad High Court later overturned the trial court's verdict and acquitted him of all charges. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

Ansari said the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's verdict and found no reason to interfere with the order.

He added that the Ghazipur court had already directed the release of the attached properties about a year ago, following the subsequent judicial developments.

Afzal Ansari On Rahul Gandhi

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's role as Leader of the Opposition, Ansari said elected representatives have the right to raise issues concerning the functioning of the government.

He said the NDA is currently in power and Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition, has both a constitutional right and a responsibility to question the government and highlight issues related to its shortcomings.

Ansari said that if notices are issued to Rahul Gandhi for raising such questions, they should not deter him from doing so. He added that Gandhi was elected by the people and has the right to raise issues against what he described as an “anti-people” government.