Centre Proposes Expanding LS To Enable 33% Women’s Quota: Key Details Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bill seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850, enabling 33% women's reservation.

Constituencies would be redrawn using 2011 Census data for prompt implementation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has planned to present a bill on Thursday to increase the Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 to operationalise 33 per cent reservation to women, PTI reported. The proposed legislation seeks to redraw constituencies based on the 2011 Census data and includes an amendment to Article 81 of the Constitution.

What the Bill says?

Under the proposed changes, the Lok Sabha would comprise up to 815 members elected from states and up to 35 members representing Union Territories, to be chosen as prescribed by Parliament. The Bill clarifies that “population” refers to figures derived from the most recent published Census, which currently remains the 2011 Census.

In addition, the government plans to introduce a Constitution Amendment Bill, a delimitation Bill, and an enabling law for Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry, Union Territories with legislatures, to expedite the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023.

The statement of objects and reasons notes that waiting for the next Census and subsequent delimitation would significantly delay women’s participation in governance.

The proposed legislation, therefore, aims to operationalise one-third reservation for women, including those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe, in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies through a delimitation exercise based on the latest available Census data.

"The next census and the consequential delimitation exercise thereafter will take considerable time and thus, delay the effective and dedicated participation of women in our democratic polity. Hence, the objective of the proposed bill is to operationalise one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the legislative assemblies of the states, the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union territories through delimitation exercise to be undertaken on the basis of the population figures of the latest published census," says the statement of objects and reasons of the draft Constitution amendment bill.

Centre Vs Opposition Over Delimitation

The proposal comes amid growing political friction over the basis of delimitation. Opposition parties have raised concerns about the criteria being adopted, with several southern leaders warning of a potential disadvantage. PTI reported that the seat allocation is likely to follow proportional representation based on Census data, currently the 2011 figures, although data from the proposed 2027 Census may also be considered once available. They argue that southern states could benefit relatively due to more effective population control compared to northern counterparts. The draft legislation clarifies that “population” will refer to figures from a Census “as Parliament may by law determine”, thereby allowing flexibility in the dataset used. The statement of objects and reasons notes that waiting for the next Census and subsequent delimitation would significantly delay women’s participation in governance, necessitating immediate legislative action. Under the existing 2023 law, women’s reservation would only come into effect after the first delimitation exercise following the post-2027 Census, potentially delaying implementation until after 2034. The proposed amendments seek to advance this timeline to 2029. The reservation for women is proposed to remain in force for 15 years from the commencement of the 2023 law, unless extended by Parliament. With the NDA holding 292 seats in the Lok Sabha and the Opposition accounting for 233, back-channel negotiations are expected to be crucial in securing the special majority required to pass the amendments.