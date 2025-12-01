Maha Congress Leader Sparks Controversy, Says EC Should Be ‘Beaten To The Bone’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMaha Congress Leader Sparks Controversy, Says EC Should Be ‘Beaten To The Bone’

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 10:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anger has intensified over the decision to postpone certain local body elections scheduled for 2 December to the previous day. Among the affected areas is the Nilanga Municipal Council in Latur, where the Congress district president reacted sharply. Latur Congress district president Abhay Salunkhe made a strong statement saying the “Election Commission should be beaten to the bone.” Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have also voiced their dissatisfaction.

Statewide Polls Pushed to 20 December

Municipal elections across the state were initially slated for 2 December. However, on the previous day—1 December—the elections for 24 mayor posts and over 150 corporator seats were postponed. The polls will now be held on 20 December, with results to be announced on 21 December. The State Election Commission’s decision has drawn criticism from both the opposition and the ruling alliance.

Protests Erupt in Nilanga

The last-minute deferment of the Nilanga Municipal Council elections triggered immediate anger among the Congress, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Workers and candidates gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Nilanga and staged a major protest. They raised sharp slogans against the administration and the Election Commission, questioning how such a decision could be taken abruptly despite procedures being followed correctly.

Congress Leader’s Sharp Outburst

Calling the postponement “very wrong”, Congress district president Abhay Salunkhe lashed out, saying the “Election Commission should be beaten to the bone.” He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nilanga MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar of influencing the decision due to fears of electoral defeat.

Legal Issues Trigger Widespread Postponements

The State Election Commission has postponed elections in wards entangled in legal disputes. Hundreds of candidates were impacted, with polls deferred for 24 mayor posts and 731 wards across the state. The decision followed a court petition relating to reservation issues in certain areas.

CM Fadnavis, DCM Shinde Also Object

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong displeasure, stating that elections “cannot be postponed in this way.” Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also raised objections, echoing concerns similar to those voiced by the opposition.

Election Commission Defends Its Decision

The State Election Commission has justified the postponements, saying the decisions were taken after considering all factors and obtaining legal advice.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 10:48 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Election Commission Maharashtra Congress
