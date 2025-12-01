BS Yediyurappa Summoned By Bengaluru Court In POCSO Case, Ordered To Appear On December 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is facing fresh legal trouble after a Special Court in Bengaluru ordered him and three others to appear on December 2 in connection with a child sexual assault case filed under the POCSO Act. The allegations stem from a 17-year-old minor who accused Yediyurappa of sexual assault during a meeting at his Bengaluru residence on February 2, 2024. The complaint was lodged by the minor and her mother, and the case has now moved forward after the Karnataka High Court allowed the trial to continue.

Special Court Issues Summons

A Special Court in Bengaluru has issued summons to BS Yediyurappa and three other accused, directing them to appear on December 2. The allegations state that the minor was sexually assaulted during a meeting that was arranged to discuss an earlier sexual assault case and other grievances.

The petition was initially filed by the minor and her mother. However, the mother has since passed away due to ill-health. Despite this development, the Fast Track Court has moved ahead with issuing summons to all four accused.

The Karnataka High Court recently permitted the trial to continue. In November, the High Court dismissed a plea filed by Yediyurappa and the other accused seeking to have the case quashed. The High Court upheld the trial court’s earlier order summoning the accused under serious charges.

The High Court also noted that Yediyurappa’s personal appearance will not be mandatory unless required. His leave applications will be considered by the court. The judge clarified that Yediyurappa has the right to seek discharge from the case in accordance with due legal procedure.