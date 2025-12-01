Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBS Yediyurappa Summoned By Bengaluru Court In POCSO Case, Ordered To Appear On December 2

BS Yediyurappa Summoned By Bengaluru Court In POCSO Case, Ordered To Appear On December 2

The allegations state that the minor was sexually assaulted during a meeting that was arranged to discuss an earlier sexual assault case and other grievances.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is facing fresh legal trouble after a Special Court in Bengaluru ordered him and three others to appear on December 2 in connection with a child sexual assault case filed under the POCSO Act. The allegations stem from a 17-year-old minor who accused Yediyurappa of sexual assault during a meeting at his Bengaluru residence on February 2, 2024. The complaint was lodged by the minor and her mother, and the case has now moved forward after the Karnataka High Court allowed the trial to continue.

Special Court Issues Summons

A Special Court in Bengaluru has issued summons to BS Yediyurappa and three other accused, directing them to appear on December 2. The allegations state that the minor was sexually assaulted during a meeting that was arranged to discuss an earlier sexual assault case and other grievances.

The petition was initially filed by the minor and her mother. However, the mother has since passed away due to ill-health. Despite this development, the Fast Track Court has moved ahead with issuing summons to all four accused.

The Karnataka High Court recently permitted the trial to continue. In November, the High Court dismissed a plea filed by Yediyurappa and the other accused seeking to have the case quashed. The High Court upheld the trial court’s earlier order summoning the accused under serious charges.

The High Court also noted that Yediyurappa’s personal appearance will not be mandatory unless required. His leave applications will be considered by the court. The judge clarified that Yediyurappa has the right to seek discharge from the case in accordance with due legal procedure.

Also read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru BS Yediyurappa Karnataka News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
India
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget