HomeCitiesMaharashtra Civic Polls: Election Commission Revises Voting Hours, Says All Preparations In Place

Elections for members of 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, 288 bodies in all, along with direct elections for council presidents, will be held on 2 December.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
The Election Commission has announced that arrangements for the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra are complete, with around 13,355 polling stations set up across the state. A total of 13,726 control units and 27,452 ballot units have been allocated for the EVM-based polling.

Polling and Counting Schedule

Elections for members of 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, 288 bodies in all, along with direct elections for council presidents, will be held on December 2. Voting will take place from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Counting begins on 3 December at 10 a.m.

Double Star Marking for Potential Duplicate Voters

In a bid to curb double voting, the electoral rolls for local bodies will indicate suspected duplicate entries with a double-star (**) symbol. Voters marked with this symbol must declare where they will cast their vote. Once a vote is recorded at one location, the system will update the information to prevent duplication.

Deployment of Personnel

For the conduct of the elections, 288 Returning Officers and an equal number of Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed. A workforce of 66,775 officers and staff has been deployed statewide.

Voter Strength and Polling Stations

  • Male voters: 53,79,931

  • Female voters: 53,22,870

  • Other voters: 775

  • Total voters: 1,07,03,576

  • Total polling stations: approx. 13,355

Division-Wise Breakdown of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats

Konkan Division (27)
• Palghar – 4
• Raigad – 10
• Ratnagiri – 7
• Sindhudurg – 4
• Thane – 2

Nashik Division (49)
• Ahilyanagar – 12
• Dhule – 4
• Jalgaon – 18
• Nandurbar – 4
• Nashik – 11

Pune Division (60)
• Kolhapur – 13
• Pune – 17
• Sangli – 8
• Satara – 10
• Solapur – 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division (52)
• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 7
• Beed – 6
• Dharashiv – 8
• Hingoli – 3
• Jalna – 3
• Latur – 5
• Nanded – 13
• Parbhani – 7

Amravati Division (45)
• Amravati – 12
• Akola – 6
• Buldhana – 11
• Washim – 5
• Yavatmal – 11

Nagpur Division (55)
• Bhandara – 4
• Chandrapur – 11
• Gadchiroli – 3
• Gondia – 4
• Nagpur – 27
• Wardha – 6

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Election Commission Maharashtra Civic Polls
