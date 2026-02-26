Domestic Help Conducts Fake ED Raid At Employer's House, Takes 7 Wristwatches And Jewellery

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDomestic Help Conducts Fake ED Raid At Employer's House, Takes 7 Wristwatches And Jewellery

Using a combination of technical surveillance, local intelligence inputs and field inquiries, officers tracked down the suspects and placed them under arrest.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 02:40 PM (IST)

The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, including a domestic help, for allegedly plotting and executing a fake raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at her employer’s house in South-East Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

According to police officials, the domestic worker allegedly masterminded the plan with the intention of deceiving her employer. She is accused of sharing inside information about the household, including the number of residents, their daily routines and the layout of the house, to help her accomplice convincingly pose as ED personnel during the staged operation.

Suspects Arrested

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged, prompting police to launch an immediate investigation. Using a combination of technical surveillance, local intelligence inputs and field inquiries, officers tracked down the suspects and placed them under arrest.

During searches conducted as part of the probe, police recovered seven wristwatches, jewellery, a deputy commandant’s uniform, a fake identity card and a pistol from the accused. Officials said the recovery of a uniform and forged identification suggests the duo had made elaborate preparations to lend credibility to the fake raid.

Police are now questioning the accused to determine whether others were involved in the conspiracy and to establish the full sequence of events. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
