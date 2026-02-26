Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CM Bhagwant Mann Inaugurates Ferozepur Feeder Rejuvenation, Calls It Lifeline Of Malwa

CM Bhagwant Mann Inaugurates Ferozepur Feeder Rejuvenation, Calls It Lifeline Of Malwa

The ₹180 crore project increases capacity, benefiting four districts and boosting irrigation coverage from 21% to 68%. Mann emphasised water rights, vowing no water sharing and highlighting border relief and welfare initiatives like free power and job creation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 04:31 PM (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal, terming it a landmark gift to farmers and a decisive step toward safeguarding the state’s water future.

Describing the canal as the lifeline of the Malwa region, the Chief Minister said the project will benefit four districts, including Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka, significantly enhancing irrigation capacity and ensuring water reaches tail-end villages.

Canal Capacity Increased by 2,681 Cusecs

The ₹180 crore project has increased the canal’s capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,873 cusecs, a rise of 2,681 cusecs. CM Mann stated that in 74 years, previous governments had neither increased the canal’s capacity nor undertaken concrete lining, whereas the present government delivered structural reforms within a short time.

He informed that 15 km of canal lining was completed in just 35 days in “war mode,” with 126 government employees and 4,000 workers deployed for the task. The canal’s depth has increased from 18 feet to 21 feet, and its width from 163 feet to 180 feet.

Originating from Harike Headworks, the canal irrigates 14 blocks, including Gidderbaha, Makhu, Mamdot, Jalalabad, Guru Har Sahai and others. With the relining, irrigation water will now cover 6,45,200 hectares, including border areas adjoining the India–Pakistan international border.


Irrigation Coverage Rises from 21% to 68%

The Chief Minister said that when his government assumed office, canal water reached only 21% of Punjab’s fields. Today, it reaches 68%, with a target to raise it to 85% by the coming paddy season. He added that 6,900 km of water courses have been revived to ensure supply to tail-end farmers, and 1,365 villages are receiving canal water for the first time.

Referring to earlier works, CM Mann noted that the relining of the Sirhind Feeder, part of the Ferozepur Feeder system, was completed last year, which will further strengthen irrigation supply.

Firm Stand on Water Sharing

Reiterating his position on inter-state water disputes, CM Mann asserted that Punjab has no surplus water and will not give “even a single drop” to any other state. He criticised previous Congress and Akali Dal governments for signing agreements on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (SYL), alleging they compromised Punjab’s interests.

He also emphasised that while Punjab shares river waters with partner states, it bears the burden of flood-related damages alone. “The interests of Punjab are supreme and no compromise will be made,” he said.


Border Relief & Water Recharge Measures

Highlighting relief for border farmers, the Chief Minister said the Centre has given in-principle approval to shift the border fence closer to the International Border, easing cultivation for farmers whose lands lie beyond the fencing along the 532-km India–Pakistan border.

He also pointed out that polluted water entering the Sutlej River near Kasur in Pakistan had affected border villages, but a new water recharge system has now been introduced to enhance groundwater and supply cleaner water.


Governance & Welfare Initiatives

CM Mann stated that the AAP government has spent ₹6,500 crore on rejuvenating Punjab’s canal system. He highlighted that more than 90% of households receive free power, 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been established, and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna offers cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family.

He further said over 63,000 government jobs have been provided without bribes or recommendations and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicate drugs through the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, the Chief Minister said leaders who could not form internal committees were dreaming of winning all 117 Assembly seats. He accused traditional political parties of prioritising family interests over Punjab’s welfare.

Concluding his address, CM Bhagwant Mann said the canal rejuvenation project would permanently address water shortages in the Malwa region and significantly contribute to farmers’ economic prosperity, while safeguarding Punjab’s long-term water security.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
