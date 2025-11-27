Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIs Imran Khan Dead? Rumours, Claims & Conspiracies Take Over The Internet

Is Imran Khan Dead? Rumours, Claims & Conspiracies Take Over The Internet

So far, none of these unverified claims has been proven by any credible source. Pakistani government officials have dismissed the Afghanistan Times report.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rumours surrounding jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continue to escalate, with claims and counterclaims refusing to settle as the controversy spreads across Pakistan and beyond. His three sisters have alleged they were “brutally” assaulted outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail while seeking a meeting with their brother. Imran Khan's sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, say they have not been allowed access to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for over three weeks. The speculation only deepened after an Afghanistan Times report claimed he was killed inside Adiala Jail and his body moved out.

Social Media Claims That Won’t Stop

Imran Khan has dominated online conversation for two days straight after the Afghanistan Times claimed the 72-year-old leader “succumbed to alleged mistreatment” in custody. The report suggested his body had been moved out of the prison, a claim that sparked another wave of speculation.

Soon after, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-styled Balochistan added fuel to the rumours, claiming Khan had been assassinated in Adiala Jail and accusing Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, and Army chief General Asim Munir of conspiring to kill him.

“If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world,” the post warned, pushing the rumours into yet another cycle of amplification.

So far, none of these unverified claims has been proven by any credible source. Pakistani government officials have dismissed the Afghanistan Times report and compared it to similar claims in May that turned out to be false. But the rumours persist, old photographs keep resurfacing, and misinformation continues to find new life with every passing hour.

Jail Denies Death News

There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail, Pakistani news portal Geo quoted officials from the Rawalpindi prison as saying in a statement. Authorities clarified: “He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.”

The prison administration also rejected viral social media claims that the former prime minister had been moved elsewhere or was being denied medical care. Jail officials have repeatedly insisted that there has been no change in his condition or location.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Latest News International Politics Political Controversy Pakistan Imran Khan Assassination Rumors
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget