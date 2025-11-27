Is Imran Khan Dead? Rumours, Claims & Conspiracies Take Over The Internet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rumours surrounding jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continue to escalate, with claims and counterclaims refusing to settle as the controversy spreads across Pakistan and beyond. His three sisters have alleged they were “brutally” assaulted outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail while seeking a meeting with their brother. Imran Khan's sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, say they have not been allowed access to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for over three weeks. The speculation only deepened after an Afghanistan Times report claimed he was killed inside Adiala Jail and his body moved out.

Social Media Claims That Won’t Stop

Imran Khan has dominated online conversation for two days straight after the Afghanistan Times claimed the 72-year-old leader “succumbed to alleged mistreatment” in custody. The report suggested his body had been moved out of the prison, a claim that sparked another wave of speculation.

🚨#BreakingNews:

A credible source from Pakistan has confirmed to Afghanistan Times that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has allegedly been mysteriously killed, and his body has been moved out of the prison.#PTI #AfghanistanAndPakistan pic.twitter.com/FpJSrksXHA — Afghanistan Times (@TimesAFg1) November 26, 2025

Soon after, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-styled Balochistan added fuel to the rumours, claiming Khan had been assassinated in Adiala Jail and accusing Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, and Army chief General Asim Munir of conspiring to kill him.

“If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world,” the post warned, pushing the rumours into yet another cycle of amplification.

So far, none of these unverified claims has been proven by any credible source. Pakistani government officials have dismissed the Afghanistan Times report and compared it to similar claims in May that turned out to be false. But the rumours persist, old photographs keep resurfacing, and misinformation continues to find new life with every passing hour.

Jail Denies Death News

There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail, Pakistani news portal Geo quoted officials from the Rawalpindi prison as saying in a statement. Authorities clarified: “He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.”

The prison administration also rejected viral social media claims that the former prime minister had been moved elsewhere or was being denied medical care. Jail officials have repeatedly insisted that there has been no change in his condition or location.