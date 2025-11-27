Halal Food On Trains? Indian Railways Breaks Silence After RTI & NHRC Notice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Questions continue to be raised over whether passengers on Indian Railways are being served halal-certified meat, prompting an individual to file an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking an official answer. The query eventually reached the Central Information Commission (CIC), leading to a formal response from Indian Railways. In its submission to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Railway Board has now clarified that there is no official provision for the sale or serving of halal-certified food onboard trains. The matter has sparked a wider debate around food certification norms and passenger rights.

Railways Responds To RTI Query

The issue surfaced after a complaint was recently filed with the National Human Rights Commission against Indian Railways. The complaint alleged that passengers who consume non-vegetarian meals on trains are being served only halal-processed meat. The complainant argued that this amounts to discriminatory practice and claimed it was a violation of human rights, which prompted the NHRC to issue a notice to the Railway Board.

In its reply, a senior Railway Board official stated that Indian Railways and IRCTC maintain strict adherence to food safety and quality standards while serving meals to passengers. According to the statement, the meals served are prepared in compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines, and there is no government rule mandating the serving of halal-certified meat. The official reiterated that there is no official provision to serve halal-certified food on Indian Railways and rejected claims that such meat is being supplied exclusively.

The Railway Board also confirmed that a similar question had been submitted before the Chief Information Commissioner under the RTI Act. The applicant sought clarification on whether non-vegetarian meals served on trains used halal-processed meat.

The Railways presented its position before the CIC and stated clearly that halal-certified food is not served. It added that IRCTC focuses strictly on food quality and passenger safety. The Railways further noted that there is no guideline or instruction issued to IRCTC regarding halal certification, making the claims of exclusive halal meat serving unfounded and unsubstantiated.