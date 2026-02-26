JNU Students Protest Against VC Over 'Casteist' Remark, March To Education Ministry Amid Fresh Unrest

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) organised a protest march on Thursday from Sabarmati Dhaba inside the campus to the Ministry of Education, beginning at 2:30 pm.

The march, described as a “Long March”, involves students walking from the university to the ministry to press their demands.

According to the latest update, the protest has already started from Sabarmati Hostel, with students moving towards the JNU main gate. From there, the protesters will proceed on foot towards the Ministry of Education.

Key Demands Raised By Students

The students have put forward several demands, including the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, and strengthening funding for government institutions.

Protest Linked To VC Remarks

The demonstration is primarily being held over alleged anti-Dalit remarks made by Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

In addition to this, protesters have also raised two other demands as part of the demonstration.