Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJNU Students Protest Against VC Over 'Casteist' Remark, March To Education Ministry Amid Fresh Unrest

JNU Students Protest Against VC Over 'Casteist' Remark, March To Education Ministry Amid Fresh Unrest

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 04:26 PM (IST)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) organised a protest march on Thursday from Sabarmati Dhaba inside the campus to the Ministry of Education, beginning at 2:30 pm.

The march, described as a “Long March”, involves students walking from the university to the ministry to press their demands.

According to the latest update, the protest has already started from Sabarmati Hostel, with students moving towards the JNU main gate. From there, the protesters will proceed on foot towards the Ministry of Education.

Key Demands Raised By Students

The students have put forward several demands, including the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, and strengthening funding for government institutions.

Protest Linked To VC Remarks

The demonstration is primarily being held over alleged anti-Dalit remarks made by Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

In addition to this, protesters have also raised two other demands as part of the demonstration.

Related Video

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
JNU Students Protest Against VC Over 'Casteist' Remark, March To Education Ministry Amid Fresh Unrest
JNU Students Protest Against VC Over 'Casteist' Remark, March To Education Ministry Amid Fresh Unrest
Cities
Domestic Help Conducts Fake ED Raid At Employer's House, Takes 7 Wristwatches And Jewellery
Domestic Help Conducts Fake ED Raid At Employer's House, Takes 7 Wristwatches And Jewellery
Cities
Big Twist In Lucknow Blue Drum Horror, Not NEET But Son Killed Father For This Reason
Big Twist In Lucknow Blue Drum Horror, Not NEET But Son Killed Father For This Reason
Cities
BJP Will Win West Bengal Elections, Drive Out Infiltrators: Amit Shah In Seemanchal
BJP Will Win West Bengal Elections, Drive Out Infiltrators: Amit Shah In Seemanchal
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget