Lucknow Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Partner’s 12-Year-Old Son, FIR Filed

HomeCitiesLucknow Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Partner’s 12-Year-Old Son, FIR Filed

Lucknow police arrest Manzoor Hasan for allegedly sexually assaulting his partner’s 12-year-old son, FIR filed under POCSO. Investigation ongoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Lucknow police have arrested a man in Thakurganj after serious allegations emerged that he sexually abused his partner’s 12-year-old son and coerced the child into undergoing a medical procedure on his private parts. The case came to light when the minor returned to his father and recounted the harrowing ordeal he had suffered. Authorities promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other applicable provisions. Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to gather evidence. The Lucknow police has also ensured the safety of the child and take stringent legal action against the accused.

Details Of The Case And FIR Registration

According to the complaint, the boy’s mother, who runs a clothing shop in Saadatganj, developed a relationship with a local trader identified as Manzoor Hasan, also known as Saifi. As stated by the boy's father, she reportedly moved in with Hasan along with her son. During this period, the child was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual abuse. The complaint further states that Hasan forced the boy to undergo a medical procedure on his private parts. Following the father’s report, authorities immediately registered an FIR and launched a full-scale investigation under the POCSO Act, highlighting the city’s commitment to safeguarding minors.

Police Action And Child Protection Measures

Thakurganj SHO Omveer Singh confirmed the arrest and said that investigations are ongoing. Authorities are taking steps to ensure the minor receives immediate medical care and psychological support. Police have also urged the local community to provide any information that could aid the investigation. This incident underscores the critical importance of vigilance, strict enforcement of child protection laws, and proactive efforts to protect vulnerable children across Lucknow.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
POCSO Lucknow News Lucknow Child Abuse
