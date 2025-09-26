55-Year-Old Man Shot At By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Probe On

A 55-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified assailants in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as a local Lakhpat Singh Kataria, sustained bullet injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place near the Vijay Mandal Park in Begumpur.

Police stated that a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar station at around 9:53 AM. Preliminary inquiries suggest two men intercepted Kataria near Vijay Mandal Park, fired at him, and escaped on a motorcycle.

A case has been registered, and further legal action is underway.