55-Year-Old Man Shot At By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Probe On
A 55-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified assailants in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday morning.
The victim, identified as a local Lakhpat Singh Kataria, sustained bullet injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place near the Vijay Mandal Park in Begumpur.
Police stated that a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar station at around 9:53 AM. Preliminary inquiries suggest two men intercepted Kataria near Vijay Mandal Park, fired at him, and escaped on a motorcycle.
A case has been registered, and further legal action is underway.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
