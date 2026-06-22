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HomeCitiesLucknow: Major Fire Erupts At Aliganj Coaching Centre, Rescue Ops Underway

Lucknow: Major Fire Erupts At Aliganj Coaching Centre, Rescue Ops Underway

Lucknow coaching centre fire: CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance, orders swift rescue efforts and treatment for the injured.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 03:54 PM (IST)

A major fire broke out in a shop in the Purnia area of Aliganj, Lucknow, triggering panic in the locality. A coaching centre was operating on the upper floor of the building when the blaze erupted. One person reportedly jumped from the building to save his life as thick smoke and flames engulfed the structure.

Local residents joined rescue efforts before fire and police teams arrived at the scene. Emergency crews are continuing operations to bring the fire under control and safely evacuate those who may be trapped inside.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reach the spot immediately, expedite rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. He also instructed the administration to maintain heightened vigilance, continuously monitor relief efforts, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

(this story is getting updated...)

Before You Go

UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Targets Samajwadi Party, Accuses It of Obstructing Development and Promoting Division

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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Lucknow Breaking News Lucknow Fire ABP Live YOGI ADITYANATH Aliganj Coaching Centre Fire
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