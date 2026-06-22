Maharashtra MLC Polls: Mahayuti Dominates, BJP Rebel Gokul Gite Scores Surprise Nashik Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahayuti alliance won 16 of 17 Maharashtra MLC seats.

BJP secured 13 seats, Shiv Sena 2, and NCP 1.

Independent Gokul Gite caused a surprise upset in Nashik.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance delivered a dominant performance in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, winning 16 of the 17 seats that went to polls. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 13 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP secured two and one seats respectively. The lone exception was Nashik, where Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gokul Gite registered a victory.

Contested Seats Won On Counting Day

Gokul Gite (Independent/BJP rebel)-Nashik

Amarnath Rajurkar (BJP)-Nanded

Suhas Shirsath (BJP)-Aurangabad–Jalna

Baswaraj Patil (BJP)-Osmanabad–Latur–Beed

Saeed Khan (Shiv Sena)-Parbhani–Hingoli

Unopposed Winners

Arun Lakhani (BJP) – Wardha–Chandrapur–Gadchiroli

Prajakt Tanpure (BJP) – Ahilyanagar

Vikram Kakade (NCP-Ajit Pawar) – Pune

Aniket Tatkare (NCP-Ajit Pawar) – Raigad–Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg

Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena) – Thane

Dushyant Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) – Yavatmal

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Nashik Delivers Surprise

The only setback for the ruling alliance came in Nashik, where Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gokul Gite defeated Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade. The result has been widely viewed as an unexpected upset, particularly for the Shinde-led Sena, which had backed Darade as the alliance's official candidate.

Shiv Sena's Saeed Khan also registered a victory from the Parbhani-Hingoli constituency, contributing to the alliance's overall tally.

The outcome is being seen as a significant political boost for the Mahayuti government, reinforcing its position in Maharashtra ahead of future elections. At the same time, the result is likely to raise concerns within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which struggled to challenge the ruling alliance's dominance across most constituencies.

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