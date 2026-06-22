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HomeNewsMaharashtra MLC Polls: Mahayuti Dominates, BJP Rebel Gokul Gite Scores Surprise Nashik Win

Maharashtra MLC Polls: Mahayuti Dominates, BJP Rebel Gokul Gite Scores Surprise Nashik Win

Maharashtra MLC polls: Mahayuti dominated the elections, while BJP rebel Gokul Gite stunned Shiv Sena in Nashik with a surprise victory.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahayuti alliance won 16 of 17 Maharashtra MLC seats.
  • BJP secured 13 seats, Shiv Sena 2, and NCP 1.
  • Independent Gokul Gite caused a surprise upset in Nashik.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance delivered a dominant performance in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, winning 16 of the 17 seats that went to polls. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 13 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP secured two and one seats respectively. The lone exception was Nashik, where Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gokul Gite registered a victory.

Contested Seats Won On Counting Day

  • Gokul Gite (Independent/BJP rebel)-Nashik
  • Amarnath Rajurkar (BJP)-Nanded
  • Suhas Shirsath (BJP)-Aurangabad–Jalna
  • Baswaraj Patil (BJP)-Osmanabad–Latur–Beed
  • Saeed Khan (Shiv Sena)-Parbhani–Hingoli

Unopposed Winners

  • Arun Lakhani (BJP) – Wardha–Chandrapur–Gadchiroli
  • Prajakt Tanpure (BJP) – Ahilyanagar
  • Vikram Kakade (NCP-Ajit Pawar) – Pune
  • Aniket Tatkare (NCP-Ajit Pawar) – Raigad–Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg
  • Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena) – Thane
  • Dushyant Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) – Yavatmal

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Nashik Delivers Surprise

The only setback for the ruling alliance came in Nashik, where Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gokul Gite defeated Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade. The result has been widely viewed as an unexpected upset, particularly for the Shinde-led Sena, which had backed Darade as the alliance's official candidate.

Shiv Sena's Saeed Khan also registered a victory from the Parbhani-Hingoli constituency, contributing to the alliance's overall tally.

The outcome is being seen as a significant political boost for the Mahayuti government, reinforcing its position in Maharashtra ahead of future elections. At the same time, the result is likely to raise concerns within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which struggled to challenge the ruling alliance's dominance across most constituencies.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra MLC Polls Maharashtra' Maharashtra MLC Polls Results
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