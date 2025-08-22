J&K LG Manoj Sinha Dismissed 2 Govt Employees Over Terror Links

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJ&K LG Manoj Sinha Dismissed 2 Govt Employees Over Terror Links

This action follows a Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, prompting security forces to eliminate the involved terrorists and launch strikes on terror launch pads.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday terminated two government employees for terror links by invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.
 
The investigation clearly established that a teacher in Karnah, Kupwara and an Assistant Stockman in Keran, Kupwara, were working for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taoiba and law enforcement and intelligence agencies had collected incriminating material evidence against them.
 
Earlier this year, in June, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sacked three government employees allegedly working for terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).
 
Since taking office in August 2020, Manoj Sinha has prioritised weakening terrorism's infrastructure by targeting both active terrorists and their support networks, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers embedded in government institutions. Sinha has ensured aggressive counter-terrorism operations, with security forces neutralising hundreds of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir between 2020 and 2024 and termination of more than 70 OGW/Terror associates from government jobs under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution.
 
The step comes a month after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists killed around 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Earlier on July 28, the three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.
 
Shah said this as he began his address in Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.
 
"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house.
 
"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he added.
 
Meanwhile, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir at nine terror launch pads. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Jammu Kashmir
