HomeCitiesLal Quila Metro Station Shut Indefinitely Amid Probe Into Deadly Red Fort Car Blast

Lal Quila Metro Station Shut Indefinitely Amid Probe Into Deadly Red Fort Car Blast

Delhi Metro’s Lal Quila station has been closed indefinitely as security agencies investigate the Red Fort blast that killed 12. Police have cordoned off the area for forensic searches.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons.

The station has been closed as security agencies are carrying out their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and left several injured.

"Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Following the blast, the area around the historic monument has been cordoned off, with police and forensic teams conducting searches to gather evidence.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro DMRC Delhi POlice Red Fort Blast Lal Quila Metro Station
