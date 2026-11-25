The Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized more than 27 kanals of land belonging to five alleged terrorists from Reasi district. The five are accused of having crossed over to Pakistan to receive training in handling weapons and ammunition and are now allegedly involved in reviving terrorist activities in the region.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat issued an order on November 19, authorising the seizure of the properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

According to the order, attempts were being made to sell the land, and the proceeds were allegedly intended to be used to finance terrorist activities.

"Evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that these terrorists are attempting to sell their land (as per the list below), and the proceeds from the sale are intended to be used to promote terrorist activities in the area," the DGP said.

The five individuals have been identified as Mohammad Qayoom (alias Abdul Qayoom), a resident of Shadol in Mahore tehsil; Bashir Ahmed (alias Masoom), a resident of Bidder; Shaukat Ali, a resident of Hundar in Arnas tehsil; Manzoor Ahmed (alias Manzoor Hussain), a resident of Khanti in Thuroo tehsil; and Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Thuroo.

According to the police, an investigation into a case registered at Mahore police station in 2024 revealed that the alleged terrorists had travelled to Pakistan to receive weapons training and were actively involved in attempts to disturb peace in the region.

On November 29, 2024, the police received information about 30 alleged terrorists falling under the jurisdiction of Mahore and Chassana police stations. These individuals had reportedly gone missing between 1991 and 2003 and crossed over to Pakistan.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act and the UAPA.

According to the property details mentioned in the order, the five accused collectively own 27 kanals and 36 marlas of land.

The DGP granted prior approval for the seizure of these properties, treating them as proceeds of terrorism under Section 2(1)(g)(ii) of the UAPA.